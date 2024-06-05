Allie Beth Stuckey EXPOSES how kids' YouTuber Ms. Rachel uses Jesus to push homosexuality

Ms. Rachel is the host of an incredibly popular YouTube channel that features “toddler learning videos” — but her recent celebration of Pride Month has called her morals into question.

The YouTuber offers her over 10 million subscribers alphabet songs and speech therapy to kids who may need it.

“Happy Pride to all of our wonderful families and friends. This month and every month I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here, I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are. To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore because of the support, no worries and much love your way,” Ms. Rachel said in a video posted to Instagram on June 1.

“God bless. I am not chasing fame or views, I’m standing strong in love,” she added.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” is not a fan, noting that Ms. Rachel’s show also features a member of the LGBTQ community.

“Most of the comments that I saw in the video were very positive because a lot of people in the world are liberal. I mean they’re literally parents, as we’ll talk about in a few minutes, who take their kids to drag shows and think that they are teaching their children great values of inclusion and love rather than perversion and depravity,” Stuckey says.

Ms. Rachel calls herself a Christian and has claimed that it is her Christian faith that inspires her to celebrate Pride.

After receiving backlash, Ms. Rachel posted another video to Instagram and cited the Bible as why she loves “every neighbor.”

“In Matthew 22 a religious teacher asks Jesus, ‘What’s the most important commandment?’ And Jesus says, ‘to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself,’” Ms. Rachel said. “It doesn’t say ‘love every neighbor except.’ There are so many reasons I stand strong in love.”

While Stuckey believes Ms. Rachel seems like a “genuine” person, she notes that it’s possible to be “genuine and wrong.”

“That is where she stands when it comes to an attempt at theologically defending celebrating something like Pride. Of course, pride comes before destruction, but also celebrating Pride in what God calls sin, what God calls destructive for the body, soul, and mind,” Stuckey explains.

“It’s this idea that in order to truly love someone you must not only place yourself in their position, but you must affirm all of their feelings and therefore affirm and celebrate their sin, and this is not the Christian definition of love,” she adds.

