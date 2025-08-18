Soros empire finally crumbling? The proof is piling up

Globalist progressive puppet master George Soros turned 95 years old last week on August 12.

“He's outlived almost all of the people that tried to stop him and, to be honest, most of the economies that he tried to collapse,” says Glenn Beck.

“You have toppled a few currencies just for sport; you have funded enough political movements all over the world to keep small nations in coups for over a century now; and you've turned philanthropy into a really terrifying word,” he adds, congratulating the billionaire on reaching his 95th birthday only “to see [his empire] all come apart at the very end.”

Since Alex Soros, George’s second son, was given control of Open Society Foundations and related financial entities in 2023, Glenn has reveled in watching him send the family empire spiraling into chaos.

You’re “the man who broke the Bank of England,” he says to George. “Your son is breaking another bank, but it seems to be yours.”

Glenn points out some of Alex’s biggest failures, most notably his decision to invest roughly $2 billion in an electric vehicle company called Rivian Automotive. Under Alex’s oversight, Soros Fund Management purchased nearly 20 million shares at $70-$100 per share, but in just a year’s time, the stock dropped to a laughable $18 per share, resulting in over $1 billion in losses.

According to HedgeFollow, a website that tracks and ranks U.S. hedge fund performances, Soros Fund Management currently holds a performance rating of one out of five stars, indicating it is among the least successful hedge funds in the country.

In July 2023 after Alex assumed control of operations, Open Society Foundations cut 40% of its staff worldwide, drastically limited new grants, and made significant changes to its operating model — all signs that the nonprofit organization was running “out of money,” says Glenn.

However, Alex’s “crowning achievement,” he says, was his involvement in Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, with OSF spending $1.6 million to lobby for provisions like electric vehicle tax credits tied to its Rivian investment.

But now that the Trump administration is taking drastic moves to repeal and limit the Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions, it seems that’s become yet another failure of Alex’s, too.

But it’s just the beginning of his long list of misfires. While Alex was pumping money into the Inflation Reduction Act, he was simultaneously “spending at least $4 million on Stacey Abrams' failed gubernatorial campaign,” says Glenn.

“Who would be this stupid? Certainly not George Soros’ son,” he mocks.

“Now it could be because at the time Rivian was starting to build a gigafactory right there in [Abrams’] state and he was asking the state for some subsidies. … Then she didn't win, and all that money was flushed down the toilet.”

Even the Soros-funded DAs who were installed to “collapse this country” are beginning to fail, as “more than a dozen have been removed from office by recalls and scandals,” says Glenn, adding that the dramatic increase in urban crime thanks to these soft-on-crime DAs was a “key factor” in the defeat of the Democratic Party in 2024.

“The second election of Donald Trump, you know — crime, immigration, and the economy were the big topics, which had to bother you because those were your big topics, too,” he taunts.

The Trump administration “cutting electric car subsidies,” “closing the borders, defunding all your little NGOs,” “going after your sanctuary cities, and, this week, taking crime on in D.C.” has got to be “mental torture” for 95-year-old George, who’s “just trying to make it to the pudding in the afternoon,” Glenn mocks. “To see your world fall apart. That torture must be relentless.”

To hear more of Glenn's commentary, watch the video above.

