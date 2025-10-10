‘The View’ hosts want illegal immigrants to do blackface at Super Bowl?

As fear spreads that those with “dark skin” will be targeted at the 2026 Super Bowl after halftime show headliner Bad Bunny was announced, “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg had some suggestions for illegal immigrants thinking of attending.

“One thing I thought of, though — you know, Kristi Noem, the one who killed the dog. She killed Cricket, yeah. Who does that? Who shoots a puppy? Only her. Anyway, she’s threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people that are illegal immigrants,” Behar said.

“Do you think that she would go if it was Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift or any other white person?” she asked.

“How’s she going to know who’s who?” Whoopi Goldberg asked.

“Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has a dark skin,” Behar answered.

That’s when Whoopi handed out some unsolicited advice to those illegal immigrants who may plan on attending the Super Bowl.

“Everybody, get a little cocoa butter. Sit in the sun. That’s the first thing. And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent,” Goldberg explained.

“During the Nazi occupation, there was one country — I believe it was Denmark or Norway, one of those — where everybody put the Jewish star on, and they didn’t know who was Jewish and who was not,” Behar added.

“I mean, this is why they’re on our unfunniest wanted list,” BlazeTV co-host Jeff Fisher says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“It’s unthinkable that they’re on the air still,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray agrees.

“It started out sucking,” he continues, “and it’s gone downhill since.”

“It’s gotten worse,” executive producer Keith Malinak laughs.

