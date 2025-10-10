Female ex-teacher, cheerleading coach indicted, accused of sexual misconduct with student

A female ex-teacher and cheerleading coach in Alabama has been indicted after allegedly having sex with a student, a local report states.

Citing court documents, 1819 News reported that police arrested 32-year-old Makaela Caldwell Hodgins of Woodland on a $30,000 bond.

Students under 19 cannot consent to sexual relations with school employees in Alabama.

Hodgins pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance, 1819 News reported.

Mike Segrest — district attorney of Alabama's 5th Judicial Circuit — told Blaze News the grand jury indictment occurred Sept. 12, Hodgins turned herself in Sept. 15, and her next court date is Oct. 28 in Randolph County. Segrest told Blaze News he believes Hodgins posted bond. She is not listed in the Randolph County Jail roster.

The former teacher is accused of sexually abusing a male student under the age of 19, the outlet reported, citing charging documents, adding that the alleged victim's age was not disclosed. Segrest told Blaze News he couldn't disclose the juvenile student's age but noted that there would have been additional charges against her if the student was younger than 16.

In Alabama, the charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student who is under the age of 19 years is a Class B felony, and it carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Hodgins reportedly had been a teacher at Randolph County High School in Wedowee. However, she's no longer employed with the Randolph County School System, a school official stated.

"Ms. Hodgins began working for Randolph County School System on August 2, 2021. Her last day in the classroom was November 15, 2024. We will cooperate with local authorities as requested," Randolph County Schools Superintendent John Jacobs told the New York Post.

However, Segrest told Blaze News her departure from the school was unrelated to the allegations against her.

In March 2022, Randolph County High School announced on its official Facebook page that Hodgins was named cheerleading coach.

"Mrs. Hodgins grew up here in Randolph County and was a cheerleader for six years at Woodland. She served as captain her senior year. She is an alumna of the University of West Alabama, where she cheered on a scholarship from 2011-2013," the announcement reads. "She will graduate with her Master's of Education from UWA in May."

The Facebook post adds that "she has been involved in many aspects of coaching cheer for the past ten years through judging try-outs, conducting cheer camps, and choreographing routines."

The announcement also says Hodgins is "married to her college sweetheart" and has two children.

