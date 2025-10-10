This INSANE answer may have cost this Democrat her election

Katie Porter, a Democrat candidate for governor of California, was the most favored candidate to replace Gavin Newsom. However, her recent meltdown during a basic interview may have cost her everything.

“What do you say to the 40% of California voters who you’ll need in order to win who voted for Trump?” a reporter asked Porter.

“How would I need them in order to win, ma'am?” Porter asked, laughing.

“Well, unless you think you’re going to get 60% of the vote. You think you’ll get 60%? Everybody who did not vote for Trump will vote for you. That’s what you’re saying,” the reporter continued.

“In a general election, yes. If it is me versus a Republican, I think that I will win the people who did not vote for Trump,” Porter responded.

When the reporter asked what she would do if it was another Democrat that she was running against, Porter answered that she didn’t “intend that to be the case,” which confused the reporter even more.

“How do you not intend that to be the case? Are you going to ask them not to run?” the reporter asked.

As the interview went on, Porter continued to refuse to answer the initial question, which was “What do you say to the 40% of California voters” whom she’ll need to win, calling the reporter "unnecessarily argumentative.”

Porter then said, “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it.”

“You’re not going to do the interview with us?” the reporter said, stunned.

“Nope. Not like this. I’m not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask,” Porter said.

“Every other candidate has answered —” the reporter responded, before Porter cut her off again, and then fought her on her attempts to keep the interview going, calling herself a “leader.”

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere are stunned by the interview.

“Didn’t go well,” Glenn says.

“She’s never had to deal with follow-up questions before. … We sometimes don’t appreciate what a great life it must be on the left. … You never have to deal with anything. No one ever asks you a follow-up. No one ever pushes you on anything,” Stu comments.

“She asks one minor follow-up question that isn’t adversarial at all, and she pulls the plug on the interview,” he continues, shocked.

“That’s not even a follow-up question. It’s like, ‘Do you want more voters?’ That’s the hard question she walked out of an interview for,” he adds.

