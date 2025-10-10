Press pool shocks Trump with reaction to Columbus Day news

President Trump was shocked at reactions from members of the press on Thursday while making an official proclamation about Columbus Day.

Appearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth, the president spoke to the media about his landmark peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine. Before his remarks though, he made time to sign a document about the historic explorer Christopher Columbus.

'We love the Italians.'

After a short history lesson from staff secretary Will Scharf about Columbus' travels to the New World in 1492, Trump promptly summarized the document by stating, "In other words, we're calling it Columbus Day."

Shockingly, the press erupted in applause.

"Yes!" one person was heard saying as Trump looked off to his staff, puzzled.

"That was the press that broke out in applause," the bewildered president pointed out. "That was — can you believe that? I've never seen that happen before. The press actually broke out in applause."

Laughing, Trump then presented the newly signed document before delivering one of his famous one-liners.

RELATED: DEBUNKED: The left's claims about Christopher Columbus are FALSE

"Columbus Day, we're back!" Trump said, showing the document off. "Columbus Day! We're back, Italians! OK? We love the Italians."

The proclamation honors Columbus' life, faith, courage, and perseverance while further cementing October 13, 2025, as Columbus Day. It also discusses attempts by progressives to cancel Columbus with claims he is a controversial figure.

"Outrageously, in recent years, Christopher Columbus has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage," the document reads.

Describing "left-wing radicals" who have toppled statues and monuments of the explorer while tarnishing his character, Trump declared in the writings that "those days are finally over."

"Our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination," Trump wrote.

The shift in federal guidance comes after President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day — to be observed on Columbus Day — in 2021.

"For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures," Biden wrote at the time. "Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society."

RELATED: Saving History

A depiction of Genoese navigator Christopher Columbus (1451–1506) claiming possession of the New World, 1492. Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images

On Thursday, Trump further praised Italian Americans for their contribution to American culture.

"United States and Italy share a special bond rooted in the timeless values of faith, family, and freedom," Trump explained.

Finally, the White House said it will direct the American flag to be displayed on all public buildings on Columbus Day to honor his legacy as well as "all who have contributed to building our Nation."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

