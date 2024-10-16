DEBUNKED: The left's claims about Christopher Columbus are FALSE

On Monday, America celebrated Columbus Day. Or if you’re a virtue-signaling lefty, the country observed “Indigenous Peoples' Day.”

To those progressives, Liz Wheeler says, “You’re a loser.”

Columbus Day “triggers the left. They think that Christopher Columbus was an evil person; they claim he's a mass murderer who engaged in genocide, slavery – all different kinds of accusations against imperialism, accusations of personal bad character – and I just want to spend today … debunking these lies,” she says.

The accusations directed toward Christopher Columbus, according to Liz, are just part of the left’s agenda to “demonize white men and America.”



Democrats want to “tear down our country, tear down our rule of law, tear down our government,” which is why they defame the white men who built our country, she says.

In regard to the left’s claims that Columbus is guilty of genocide, Liz says, “It’s a historically ignorant claim.”

“According to historians, the population of North America in 1492, the year that Columbus landed, was approximately 20 million people. Within two centuries … approximately 95% of that 20 million people were dead,” she explains.

However, the astronomical decline in population had nothing to do with Columbus. The 95% of people who died were killed “almost entirely by disease,” specifically by the smallpox virus.

As for the claims that Columbus engaged in slavery, Liz says that yes, that claim is true.

“Yes, he did [engage in slavery], and that's wrong and there's no excuse for that,” she says, adding that “almost everybody took part in slavery” in that time period, regardless of skin color.

“Doesn't make it morally right,” but it does offer an “explanation,” she says, adding that the natives the left loves to paint as victims also “warred against each other and took each other as slaves and killed each other and raped each other.”

“Doesn't make it right, but it does change the context of how the left tries to portray Christopher Columbus,” says Liz.

To hear her debunk the left’s claims that Christopher Columbus was an imperialist and a man of poor character, watch the clip above.

