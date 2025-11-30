Just weeks after the major AWS outage that took a chunk of the internet out of commission, millions of Americans were struggling to log into websites like X, Spotify, and ChatGPT due to a widespread Cloudflare outage.

“The internet is not some magic cloud. It is really a house of cards,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck warns.

“Cloudflare is probably a company that you’ve never even heard of. It is the front door and the alarm system, if you will, for the entire internet. It protects websites from attacks and security problems. So the internet flows through Cloudflare,” he explains.

“When they go down, traffic to the entire website can stop, and most of the internet uses Cloudflare. Without them, the internet would be really, really vulnerable to cyberattacks,” he continues.

“It’s almost irreplaceable. They have the capacity to absorb massive attacks that will take down companies as large as Amazon and Microsoft. This is the first line of defense, and it’s a great line of defense,” he adds.

However, if this technology were to get into the wrong hands, it could spell disaster for all of us — especially considering what our enemies are capable of.

“One of the bad guys is communist China. … They just launched the world’s first AI agent army. This is unbelievable. This is not sci-fi. This is real,” Glenn explains.

“In September, the hackers, you know, didn’t sit in dark rooms typing and trying to get out. They turned an American AI, Claude … into a terminator. What they did is they got into Claude and they said, ‘Hey, pretend you’re a good guy doing security tests. Then gather this information and put some problems into the system,’” he continues.

“They scanned the networks. They wrote exploits. They stole secrets from Big Tech companies, from banks, even from our government. … Four breaches were confirmed. And that’s just what we caught. There was no human involved in this,” he adds.

Glenn’s concern isn’t just that the internet can be hacked, but that we rely on it.

“We’ve handed our entire lives over to the internet and to automation, banking, shopping, voting, talking,” he says. “These are all really fragile digital pipes.”

