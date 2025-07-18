Chip and Joanna Gaines: When influence replaces conviction

Chip and Joanna Gaines built a brand on faith and family values — but after featuring a gay couple with two children born via surrogate on their new reality show — that’s now being called into question.

And now, comments the couple has made in the past are starting to make a lot more sense.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can I just make a statement?’ The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up,” Joanna said in an interview with the Hollywood reporter in 2021.

“Of course, no Christian wants to be seen as hateful. I understand why that bothers them. But what I am saying is that they really care what the world thinks about them in this way. At least according to their own words, they seem to care about that,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains on “Relatable.”

The couple has also publicly come out in support of Billy Jack Brawner, a man they have close personal and professional ties with who dragged his wife into a polyamory arrangement with another man — before coming out as gay with the man.

“He was married to a woman, has several children with her, and now he has come out as gay and is in love with a man, and he has a caption on Instagram from 2021 explaining this,” Stuckey explains.

“I was a gay little boy who grew up absolutely hating myself; and I’m a gay man who is learning to absolutely love myself. I am so good. I’m raising babies who are so good with my best friend on the planet who is so good (understatement). I’m in love with a man who is so good. My life is so good,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Joanna commented on the post, “Yes, you are so good. We love you.”

“That’s probably a good indicator of where their heart is and where their mind is when it comes to the LGBTQ issue,” Stuckey says, noting that they’ve chosen the path of least resistance when it comes to being successful as an influencer.

“There is a lot of money there. You will get the accolades. You will get the mainstream support. And you might even tell yourself if you’re a Christian, the more mainstream you are, the more opportunity you have to share the gospel with people,” she continues.

“And you might even see that God is giving you these partnerships with all of these entities and giving you money and giving you fame because He is approving of what you do, and He is approving of the choices you make. And that is a very, very dangerous place to be,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.