Dad visits 'the Adult Shoppe' while his kids sit in 125-degree car for almost an hour, cops say

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, told KSAZ-TV they responded Thursday afternoon to a parking lot of a business near 24th and Madison Streets regarding multiple children inside a vehicle that was not running.

Police told the station it was about 104 degrees outside at the time — and around 125 degrees inside the car.

After Largo reportedly exited the shop through the back door, officers asked if the car was his, and he shook his head 'no.'

Police added to KSAZ that the car was locked and its windows were rolled up, but they were able to gain entry and secure four children — ages 2, 3, 4, and 7 — who were placed into an air-conditioned police SUV and given water.

Police told the station that all of the children's internal temperature readings were near 100 degrees. Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer added to KSAZ that the children showed "signs of distress" such as bright-red skin and sweating: "Clearly, the heat was affecting the children."

After the children were taken to a hospital, police said they found the children's father — 38-year-old Ascencio Largo — "inside of a nearby business. It was later learned that Largo entered this business just short of an hour prior to police arrival on scene," KSAZ reported.

Court documents allege that Largo was inside an adult store called the Adult Shoppe, the station said.

After Largo reportedly exited the shop through the back door, officers asked if the car was his, and he shook his head "no," KTVK-TV reported, citing court papers. But officers followed him, and there were police and fire trucks near the Nissan — and Largo remarked, “Oh, s**t," KTVK added.

"The facts of the scenario, as alleged by the police, are rather shocking," Maricopa County Commissioner Jane McLaughlin said during Largo's court appearance, according to KSAZ. "The police allege that they went into the store, called out many times. Nobody came out. And they allege that when you came out, you attempted to pretend like it wasn't your car. It just indicates a strong level of reckless culpability of knowing. It's difficult to say that anybody who grew up in Arizona doesn't know that children and dogs die in closed cars."

What's more, court documents also note that police smelled alcohol on Largo, KSAZ said, adding that his driver's license has an ignition interlock restriction — but his car did not have the device.

McLaughlin added that "what the police are alleging could have resulted in, you know, the kind of story that gets picked up on international newswires: 'Man goes into porno store leaving his four children to die in their car,'" KSAZ reported.

Largo is facing eight felony child abuse and endangerment charges, KTVK reported. According to KSAZ, they break down to four counts of child abuse and four counts of endangerment.

The state asked for a $50,000 bond, citing Largo’s previous criminal history, which includes a prior extreme DUI, according to KTVK.

Largo is ordered to stay away from his children if he posts bail, which was set at $5,000, KTVK said, adding that a judge said they were under the care of their mother.

