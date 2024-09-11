3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car with unconscious mom during 104-degree day, police say

A California woman was found locked inside a hot car with her 3-year-old daughter, who later died, according to Anaheim police.

Police said they were called to a medical emergency at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday after a family member found 41-year-old Sandra Hernandez inside of Ford Expedition with her daughter. They were unsure how long they had been in the car, but temperatures that day reached up to 104 degrees outside.

'He's broken. He's just devastated.'

The girl was rushed to a hospital by paramedics, but she later died of complications from heat stroke, according to Anaheim police. An autopsy has not yet been completed.

Police said they found several alcohol bottles in the vehicle.

Hernandez was also transported to a hospital.

Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter said Hernandez was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child neglect after she was released from the hospital.



A GoFundMe donation page is raising funds for the victim's father and her brother. A family member said the father, Juan Ruiz, had previously suffered a similar tragedy when his two sons were killed in 2012 by a drunk driver who drove through their tent during a camping trip.

"To know that he's reliving this all over again, we're just hurting for him," his cousin Nancy Salamanca said. "He's broken. He's just devastated."

Southern California has suffered from a historic heatwave in recent weeks.

A news video from KABC-TV showed video of the victim before the horrible incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!