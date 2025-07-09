'Break it!' Bodycam video shows moment cops save crying little kids locked in dangerously hot car for nearly an hour

Police bodycam video out of Georgia released earlier this week shows officers with the Cobb County Police Department responding to a June 4 report about children trapped inside a hot car.

"I am standing outside of the Dick's at Cumberland Mall, and there are two children in a car by themselves — small kids crying," the caller tells a 911 dispatcher. "The windows are cracked, but I don't think that's right. And we just came out of Dick's, and I heard kids crying."

Worse still, police video indicates that while the outside temperature reached a high of 87 degrees that day, the temperature inside the car was 117 degrees.

The caller estimated that the "little girl" inside the car was about a year old while the "little boy" was about 2 years old.

Police bodycam video shows officers arriving at the scene just after 1 p.m. and quickly deciding to bust a window.

"Break it!" one of the officers says, and that's exactly what happens:

In a flash, the doors are unlocked, and the rescue is underway.

"Hey, kiddies!" one officer says, trying to keep the children calm.

As an officer reaches down to free one child from the back seat, he can't help but notice the effect the heat has had after picking up the child: "Oh, you're hot."

The second child is lifted from the vehicle, too, and soon all is well.

Officials told WAGA-TV that an infrared thermometer was used to determine the 117-degree temperature inside the car.

The station said officers arrested J’quawn Dixon about a half an hour after the rescue; he was charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

Dixon was booked into the Cobb County Jail, his bond was set at $10,000, and he was released the next day, WAGA reported.

You can watch the complete police video below:

"A big THANK YOU to the concerned citizens who called 911," police said on Facebook. "Your quick action is the reason these kids are safe today. You saw something and did something, and that made all the difference."

Blaze News on Wednesday reached out to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to get information on Dixon's next court date, but the DA's office said no information could be shared because the case is "currently under investigation."

