A baby girl in California died after she was left inside a car "for hours." Despite the tragic circumstances of the girl's untimely death, the Daily Mail, which published the exclusive report about it, showered praise on the gay couple who adopted her.

Romer and Jayson De Los Santos are two men from the San Diego area who became legal partners in 2008, just a few months before Proposition 8 passed overwhelmingly and banned same-sex marriage in California until the 2013 Obergefell SCOTUS ruling.

'Romer is an avid gardener and grows fruit, vegetables, bonsai trees, and flowers in the backyard and Jayson looks after the animals and collects eggs from the chickens.'

Within the last couple of years, the men first adopted a boy. Last November, they filled out a profile on an adoption site, expressing their desire for a baby. "Our hearts and home are open to providing more love to another amazing child," Romer and Jayson wrote in the profile.

Their wish was granted just a short five months later when little Diana Sofia was born in Arizona on April 11. The De Los Santoses flew out to Arizona and adopted Diana shortly thereafter.

Sadly, barely two months later, little Diana was dead. Just before 12:30 a.m. on June 13, she was found unresponsive inside the De Los Santoses' SUV parked outside their home. Paramedics arrived within minutes and raced Diana to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Though outdoor temperatures at the time were just 63 degrees Fahrenheit, the interior of a car can reach temperatures as high as 115 degrees even when it is just 70 degrees outside, the Daily Mail reported. Plus, the body temperature of children rises at significantly higher rates than that of adults.

It is unclear who left Diana in the car and for how long, though investigators believe she had been in the car "for hours." No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation. A cause of death has not yet officially been determined.

"Never leave your child alone in a car even for a second to dash into a store or to run a quick errand," police said, according to the outlet. "Summer routines can shift unexpectedly. Even the best parents can forget a quiet or sleeping child is in the backseat of a car."

Though stopping short of calling the De Los Santoses "the best parents," one neighbor did indicate to the Daily Mail that they did seem to care about their children. "They seem like a nice family who wanted to give a couple of kids a good life, it's just a shame it didn't turn out that way," the neighbor said.

The Daily Mail certainly seems to view the De Los Santoses as good parents. The outlet fawned over the "adorable photos" the men had posted on social media, showing them "cradling" Diana and introducing her to her brother.

"Romer explained [he and Jayson] both came from big families that often had dinners and parties and went on holiday together," the article added.

The Daily Mail also claimed that the De Los Santoses have so many animals living in their three-bedroom home that it is "basically a zoo." They even provide temporary homes for foster animals.

Jayson, who has purple hair in several photos, is described in the Daily Mail article as a "stay-at-home dad."

Despite the glowing account from the Daily Mail, the Publica reported that the speed at which the De Los Santoses had been able to adopt Diana "has raised concerns." The Publica noted that newborns are in high demand for prospective adoptive parents, who often have to wait a year or more before adopting a baby.

The Publica also reported that Romer is a former LGBT activist in the area. More than 15 years ago, he began volunteering with San Diego LGBT Pride and eventually rose in the ranks to become co-chair, a position he held for three years. During that time, he bragged that he "doubled the size of the Board of Directors within a year and improved its diversity in age, race, gender, and gender identity," the Publica reported.

