SHOCKING: Oversight Committee investigating new January 6 evidence

Over four years after January 6, new evidence is still being uncovered — and a new House Oversight Committee has been assembled to investigate it.

“As of yesterday morning, we’re already looking at never-before-seen video,” BlazeTV contributor Steve Baker tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “It’s another long-range street camera. It’s not one of the United States Capitol Police CCTV cameras.”

“And from long range at about 8:17 in the morning, we’ve counted eight Secret Service members combing that area. In other words, they’re doing their morning sweep because Kamala Harris,” he says, “was going to be in the building.”

“So they were doing their preliminary security sweep, and this is something we had not seen before,” he continues. “It’s another situation where either they were really bad at their job, because if there’s 10 of them, we can see in a camera frame in the exact area where the DNC pipe bomb was placed and they didn’t find it, then it probably wasn’t there, right?”

Baker explains that this means the pipe bomb was “placed later.”

“And that’s the reason why the FBI has never given us an unedited version of the alleged pipe bomber on the evening of January 5,” he says. “Why not just give us the 24-hour view from the DNC camera?”

“I can now say this,” he continues. “With the formation of the new committee, we may actually get the DNC’s cameras. So the answer to your question is we may solve this. Doesn’t mean that we’ll know who the pipe bomber is or was.”

“And it also doesn’t mean that we’re going to find a conspiracy just from that video.”

