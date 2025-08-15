South Park succumbs to Trump derangement syndrome!

Et tu, Cartman?

“South Park” recently stuck it to all things GOP, again. The ICE-themed episode torched President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, and even conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

It’s a stunning reversal for the long-running show, which has hit both sides hard over the years while attacking sacred cows aplenty. Years before Matt Walsh asked, “What Is a Woman?” “South Park” skewered trans men dominating women in competitive sports.

What changed?

One theory? The left insists President Trump got Stephen Colbert fired from CBS, and “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone want to show that it was a financial decision for CBS, not a presidential decree.

While the parent company trimmed “The Late Show’s” legendary losses ($40 million a year, according to reports), it threw $1.5 billion at the “South Park” duo.

Or, Parker and Stone hunger for legacy-media approval after all these years, and they know slamming all things Trump will give them just that.

Sound crazy? Just ask Howard Stern, who crushed his rebel legacy by going woke and liberal in recent years. His fawning 2024 interview of a diminished President Joe Biden showed Stern’s precipitous fall in real time.

Word of warning to Team “South Park” — that move may have backfired on the dethroned King of All Media ...

Praising Cain

He’ll always be Superman to his fans, but Dean Cain is taking this hero stuff seriously.

The “Lois & Clark” TV alum is that rare, openly conservative star. He’s also been relegated to the indie ranks over the past decade.

Coincidence? Of course! Tolerant liberals would never instigate a new, nastier version of the Hollywood blacklist! Just ask James Woods ... or Kevin Sorbo.

Cain recently made headlines for sharing a recruitment-style video for ICE on Instagram.

He went a step further by announcing he would be following his own advice and joining the military branch.

“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.”

Some, but not all, heroes wear capes ...

Ad nauseam

It’s a start.

AMC is threatening to cut down the endless barrage of commercials and trailers that precede its film screenings. It’s about time, since these snippets can run up to 28 minutes in length. And it’s not just trailers. Commercials greet unsuspecting audiences, the kind that can’t be fast-forwarded through, silenced, or otherwise skipped.

How have moviegoers responded? Most show up late, very late, knowing they’ll miss the noise and still see the movie they showed up for all along.

Here’s a pro tip: Make better movies, and you’ll sell more tickets. It’s just crazy enough to work ...

Who-lu?

Hulu, we hardly knew you.

First, HBO rebranded part of its identity as Max before deciding to run with an HBO Max hybrid label. Did the team behind New Coke play a role in this?

Now, it’s Disney’s turn.

The Mouse House is essentially ending Hulu, its mainstream streaming service, folding it into its Disney+ platform.

Or is it?

The Hulu app will be no more starting sometime in 2026, but customers will still be able to sign up for either Hulu or Disney+.

Huh? Now, it must be those pesky New Coke marketers behind the scenes ...

Hard on the paint

This is almost as funny as Adam McKay’s best comedies.

The writer/director behind “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” is one of the many Hollywood signatories behind a new Writers Guild of America open letter.

The target? Supreme Leader Donald Trump, the Orange Hitler.

Stop with all the censorship, they collectively cry, citing Stephen Colbert’s cancellation as just one example. Think of the children who won’t know what the word “clapter” means!

Meanwhile, the very same mob stood down during the Twitter Files scandal, the rise of sensitivity readers, the Big Tech attacks on speech, and more.

Hypocrites, the lot of them. It’s even worse for McKay.

The Oscar winner has steered millions to eco-activists who target some of the world’s most precious art pieces. McKay has given and given to the Climate Emergency Fund. Said fund helps eco-maniacs who throw paint on famous works of art and other nasty assaults on beauty.

So, the Hollywood denizen decrying alleged attacks on free speech has no problem destroying precious works of art for the climate change agenda.

That tracks.