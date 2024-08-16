Family 'sick' after apparently discovering transvestite doing little girl's hair and makeup at Disney boutique

Disney appears desperate to alienate those among its remaining fans unwilling to go along to get along with gender ideology and the LGBT activist agenda. While this is certainly true of the approach it has taken with its film output, the company is apparently also working hard on disenchantment at its theme parks.

A park-goer recently disclosed to That Park Place, a publication that has chronicled Disney's decline and corresponding ideological capture, that he spotted a transvestite cutting children's hair and applying makeup at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World.

The boutique gives makeovers to guests ages 3 to 12.

"I'm glad I was wandering the park with my son when this happened," said the unnamed park-goer, who substantiated his sightings with photographs. "My niece did get her hair done by a man named Hector wearing a dress at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

"We also have another picture of a male cast member in an Alice in Wonderland costume," added the concerned uncle. "I'm pretty sick and tired to see what is happening to the parks and the people who work there."

According to Inside the Magic, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopened after the pandemic with a new policy: Hairdressers at the boutique, previously called "Fairy Godmothers in Training," would now be called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." Moreover, men could now "participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers."

'The illusion is broken.'

Last year, a video went viral showing a mustachioed man in a dress engaging with children at the Disneyland boutique in Anaheim, California.

Conservative writer and author Peachy Keenan tweeted at the time, "This salon, which I have used several times, is for little girls ages 4-10. It is a delight from start to finish, and one of the cutest things to watch. A true 'Disney magic' immersive experience — one of the very few left at the park."

"A man in drag is not only bizarre and inappropriate but it takes guests out of the 'show' — the illusion is broken," continued Keenan. "Nothing matters but the agenda and your 4 yo is a pawn they are happy to mindflay."

Men in dresses aren't just cutting hair at Disney's parks. In some cases, they are recruited for leading female roles.

A conservative Christian family tried their luck earlier this year and visited the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, hoping to make memories having wholesome fun together. The parents paid hundreds of dollars for a dinner at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and a meet-and-greet with the Evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

It didn't take the family long to realize they'd paid for a meet-and-greet with what was effectively a drag queen.

"I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn’t give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility," the father told That Park Place.

That Park Place's Jonas Campbell previously told Blaze News that "if it weren't in a context where there were children present and it were something that was reasonably to be expected by guests of the Walt Disney Company — [a company] that has been so tied to traditional values for so long — then I think that there is a world in which that is acceptable in commerce."

Blaze News recently reported that Disney has been outed actively looking for transvestite actors to star in its new "The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure" stage production at Hollywood Studios.

Casting director Erika Ureña specified in her open call for actors that for the role of the "spirited, fun-loving, yet curious mermaid princess," the company was looking for a white woman or white male transvestite between the ages of 18 and 30.

John F. Trent, the editor in chief of That Park Place, suggested to Blaze News that this "appears to be a continued pattern from the Walt Disney Company and its 'not-at-all-secret gay agenda' as the company's Latoya Raveneau confirmed in March 2022."

"It is clearly trying to target small children, their families, and even adults in an attempt to warp their minds into believing this objective evil is normal or even good," added Trent.

Blaze News reached out to the Walt Disney Disney Company for comment but did not receive a comment by deadline.

