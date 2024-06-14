Disney's 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' redefines the Force with introduction of immaculate conception through lesbian witchcraft

Disney's "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" introduced a new interpretation of the Force, changing key elements of the core plotline after nearly 50 years.

In the third episode of the series, a coven of witches led by what are assumed to be lesbians reveal that they are able to control the Force in order to create life.

The show has a flashback to when a pair of twin witches (Osha and Mae) were children, being informed by their mother that their witch coven believes in something called the Thread.

"All living things are connected by the same Thread. A Thread woven through all of existence. Some call it a Force and claim to use it. But we know the Thread is not a power you wield," the witch said, per That Park Place. "Pull the Thread. Change everything. It ties you to your destiny. It binds you to others," the witch, named Mother Aniseya, informed the children.

This came as a shock to "Star Wars" fans who knew the Force the way it had always been interpreted, as an energy field created by all living things.

The witch then talks about performing a ceremony that has not been done since their "exile," which led to them being "hunted, persecuted, [and] forced into hiding."



The ceremony refers to the immaculate conception of the twins.

The speech is interrupted by Jedi who demand that the twins be tested to find out if they are Jedi themselves. Then, a woman named Coral who is assumed to be the lesbian lover of Aniseya, declares that she "did not bring the girls into this world so that would lose them to a bunch of deranged monks."

"It is not your decision. It is mine. And I've made it," Aniseya demands.

"I carried them," Coral replies.

"I created them," Aniseya argues.

Alan Ng, who first broke the news after seeing an advance copy of the episode, felt the storyline was an attempt to claim that the differing views of the Force are much like religious interpretations.

"I believe the show is trying to say that like religion in the world today, the Force can be interpreted differently from group to group, tribe to tribe," he told Blaze News. "In the case of the witches, they believe in a thread that binds everyone together and [is] made more powerful in groups, thus 'The power of one. The power of two. The power of many,'" he quoted.



"The witches learned to use the thread to create an immaculate conception in Osha and Mae, and they fear the Jedi will find out how they did it and go kill the witches."

As for the motherly characters being lesbians, Ng said it was "heavily implied" by the way the "two mothers" interact.

Writer John F. Trent agreed with the characterization that they are lesbians.

"Acolyte" showrunner Leslye Headland, a lesbian herself, recently joked with series star Amandla Stenberg about how gay "Star Wars" actually is.

During an interview with the Wrap, Stenberg said she thought the franchise "is so gay already."

"I mean have you seen the [outfits]? We'd be like 'Look how gay this is' and send each other reference photos," she laughed.

"Are you telling me, with a straight face, that C-3PO is straight?" Headland asked the reporter.

Headland has clearly made it a point to introduce new, major female characters into "Star Wars" and has been able to craft a female-focused plotline due to the show taking place as a prequel to all other major "Star Wars" shows and films.

New female Jedi roles include one played by actress Carrie-Anne Moss as the "most powerful Jedi in the room," who practices a form of kung fu. The role was inspired by Moss' character in "The Matrix" franchise, with scenes in the show closely mimicking scenes that starred Keanu Reeves in 1999.

