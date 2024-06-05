'The Force is legitimately female': 'The Acolyte' will 'finally kill Star Wars' with woke lore, TV critic reveals

A TV critic who has seen the first few episodes of the new "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" said the changes to the lore will "kill" the franchise to anyone who enjoyed it before Disney took the helm.

"The Acolyte" is the first show from the franchise to be created by a woman, with showrunner Leslye Headland introducing new, major female characters into the story. The fresh, prominent female Jedi roles include actress Carrie-Anne Moss as the "most powerful Jedi in the room" who practices a form of kung fu. The character is quite obviously inspired by Moss' character in "The Matrix" franchise, with scenes in the show closely mimicking scenes that starred Keanu Reeves in 1999.

Entertainment reporter Alan Ng, who said that he had seen the first four episodes of "The Acolyte," revealed that recent changes will finally destroy the lore.



"The third episode of The Acolyte will finally kill Star Wars for the vast majority of Pre-Disney Star Wars Fans. Based on LucasFilm comments of late, they are OK with that," Ng wrote on X.

During a podcast on the Valliant Renegade channel, Ng elaborated and said, "The Force is female. The Force is legitimately female" when talking about the new episodes.

He added that the third episode of the series "fundamentally changes the future of Star Wars."

"Now, in terms of 'does it negate the originals and the prequels?' not necessarily. I think we're just going to be more upset with what we were presented and the knowledge that this is the direction that Disney Star Wars is gonna go from now on," Ng added.

'Are you telling me, with a straight face, that C-3PO is straight?'

That Park Place writer and noted industry insider called WDW Pro cited his own sources on the topic that seemingly confirmed the educated rumor.



"[Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland are going to do something in 'The Acolyte' that is going to essentially end what remaining fans they have. And that is they are literally going to change the Force, the Force itself, into being literally female, gender female Force," he said on a podcast.



"The source who has relayed to me some stuff, they believe this will be so bad that there's nothing left to do except reboot 'Star Wars.' They think Kathleen Kennedy cannot continue or 'Star Wars' cannot."

Disney's Kennedy has consistently lived up to her parody-portrayal from "South Park," which had her insisting that everything from the studio become more "lame" and "gay."

"Put a chick in it. Make her gay!" she yelled in the cartoon.

The parody has mirrored real life, as series star Amandla Stenberg and creator Headland recently debated how gay "Star Wars" actually is.

During an interview with "The Wrap," Stenberg said she thought the franchise "is so gay already."

"I mean have you seen the [outfits]? We'd be like 'Look how gay this is' and send each other reference photos," she laughed.

"Are you telling me, with a straight face, that C-3PO is straight?" Headland asked the reporter.

"You're offended?” Stenberg asked the creator.

"Into it," Headland replied.

When asked for comment on the idea of the force becoming female, reporter Lewis Brackpool puzzlingly asked, "What in the world are they on about, 'the force is female?'"

"I feel like any further response would be me repeating myself about all of this woke nonsense," he added.

The first two episodes of "The Acolyte" are available on Disney+ at the time of this writing, with further episodes to be released weekly.

