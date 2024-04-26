Christian family paid for a meet and greet with Disney's Evil Queen but wound up with 'a man dressed in drag'

A conservative Christian family hazarded a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, likely hoping to create some good memories. The parents shelled out hundreds of dollars for a dinner at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and a meet and greet with the Evil Queen — also known as Queen Grimhilde — from the 1937 classic film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

When time came for their close encounter at the lodge's Artist Point, the family discovered that the actor playing the queen was neither the fairest of them all nor one among the fairer sex, reported That Park Place's Jonas Campbell.

The father told That Park Place, "We've had other meet-and-greets with other Villains, and they are truly the best character experiences that we've ever had. So we had high hopes for the Evil Queen leading up."

"So we all walked over towards the Evil Queen area, and while my kids and wife were interacting with the character, I was doing some video and took a few pictures from about 10 feet away, then handed my iPhone over to the cast member to take some pics for me so I could get in the picture," continued the father. "It was kind of loud inside, so I couldn't really hear what the character was saying until I got face to face [typical conversation distance of a few feet], and then it hit me that the Evil Queen, without a doubt, had a man's voice."

According to the father, extra to speaking in a male-presenting voice disparate in kind and tone from that of the filmic feminine antagonist, the drag queen towered above his family without the need of any sort of platform.

That Park Place highlighted various videos online wherein the same actor can be seen reprising the role of the Evil Queen.

The costly encounter with an actor ostensibly playing two roles proved too much for the father, who complained.

"I told my waiter that I had a problem with something. He then asked what was the issue, and I simply stated I have a problem with Evil Queen being a man dressed in drag. The waiter immediately said he was going to get a manager, and he looked panicked," the father told That Park Place. "At first, I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn’t give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility."

The irate father who had just blown roughly $60 per meal apparently made clear to the manager the trip had altogether costed him $8,000, not to mention his previous expenditures on Disney-branded adventures.

"At one point, the manager stated, 'I can assure you that she is a woman,'" continued the father. "She went even further, trying to shame me, informing me that 'she' was so excited to get the part as the Evil Queen. For a brief moment, I thought, 'Oh ... maybe I’m wrong,' but then I realized that I was just being gaslighted."

When the father asked whether the queen was a man, the manager allegedly responded, "I'm sorry, sir, I cannot answer that."

Campbell told Blaze News that "if it weren't in a context where there were children present and it were something that was reasonably to be expected by guests of the Walt Disney Company — [a company] that has been so tied to traditional values for so long — then I think that there is a world in which that is acceptable in commerce."

The investigative reporter also noted that it is important to consider context and the type of costume when considering transvestism, as in the case of the hulking queen.

Campbell noted, for instance, that the Fantasmic fireworks show involves the Maleficent character pulling off some physical feats that might justify the use of a male performer. There's also the various masked characters, where the sex of the actor is immaterial — with the exception of the smaller, shorter characters, where size contra gender may be the determining factor in casting.

In the case of the Evil Queen at the Wilderness Lodge resort, the actor appears in videos to be bare-faced and playing a female role that Campbell suggested likely "has a lot of competition."

According to Campbell, it's uncommon and perhaps even a first to have a transvestite assuming an open-faced role in the Orlando parks, whereas in Disney's California parks, there have been multiple sightings of cross-dressing cast members.

Campbell suggested that there is a meaningful difference between woke content on Disney+ and woke content or performances in the parks. If a parent accidentally turns on Disney's drag queen special or is watching "Muppet Babies" with a child and takes issue when the cross-dressing Gonzo begins to regurgitate social constructivist agitprop, then all the parent needs to do is shut off the TV or change the program.

When visiting Walt Disney World, on the other hand — which Campbell stressed was "an international location where many cultures are coming together to this specific resort, many of them are not paying attention to what is on TV, what is on Disney+ in the same way" — it is easier to get blindsided and emotionally trapped.

"All of a sudden you're in an intimate setting where your children are very excited to experience this thing, they get to meet their favorite character," said Campbell. "[Various sources told That Park Place] the children are unsettled when finding out that these things are not quite how you would expect them to be."

Campbell suggested that the conservative Christian father and others like him are oftentimes placed in a difficult situation where, in order to "stand up for their own religious beliefs or their own beliefs about what truth is in front of their kids," they end up having to "take something that is bright and shiny and desirable" away from their children.

John F. Trent, the editor in chief of That Park Place, told Blaze News that this "appears to be a continued pattern from the Walt Disney Company and its 'not-at-all-secret gay agenda' as the company's Latoya Raveneau confirmed in March 2022."

"It is clearly trying to target small children, their families, and even adults in an attempt to warp their minds into believing this objective evil is normal or even good," added Trent.

Blaze News reached out to Disney for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.

When asked what families considering a trip to Disney World might want to consider in light of the apparent threat of complicity in Disney's war on normalcy, Campbell told Blaze News, "First of all, prices at Walt Disney World are higher than they've ever been and are offering less and less value than they have for years. ... I'd recommend waiting a summer or finding something a little bit more welcome like these regional parks that are doing quite a good job."

"Dollywood, for instance, is a lovely park full of natural beauty. It's also welcoming to all guests even though they are very open to the fact that they do talk about God in the park," he said. "There are other options in the area. Universal, for instance, has been really stepping up their game, and I think a little competition for Disney with things like this is a good thing."

In the way of local alternatives, Blaze News previously reported that soon the Gospel Gardens at the 2,000-seat Basilica of Our Lady, Queen of the Universe nearby Walt Disney World will have a series of life-sized bronze sculptures of the Stations of the Cross — 14 representations of Christ's journey from his condemnation to his death and burial.

Further afield, there is the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky — a full-size Noah's ark and creation museum — or the American Journey Experience in Irving, Texas — a museum containing more than 160,000 artifacts focusing on American history.

"I think that there are other options and of course, anything that has a family interacting together, spending time together, trying to do things that they enjoy together is a good thing," said Campbell.

