Jason Whitlock blames NFL quarterback decline on DEI and ‘victimhood culture’

The overall performance of quarterbacks in the NFL has plummeted, and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes it has more to do with DEI and black culture than anyone in the NFL would ever be willing to admit.

“All of this emphasis on diversity and black quarterbacks and all of these changes that I feel like they’ve made to make quarterback play easier so that they can meet the quotas that they need to serve their diversity goals,” Whitlock tells BlazeTV contributor Coach JB on “Fearless.”

“This gets me called an Uncle Tom and a coon, but these guys started out the year talking about 16 quarterbacks, starting quarterbacks, are going to be black guys in the NFL in this year, and look at how much progress we’ve made, and black quarterbacks have taken over the league,” he explains.

This is where Whitlock turns to the stats.

“Here we are 14 games into the season. Look at this list. Look at the top teams, and look at the quarterbacks that are quarterbacking those teams. Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Matt Stafford, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, Mac Jones ... Justin Herbert, and Caleb Williams,” Whitlock says.

“Black starting quarterbacks have won 41% of their games this year in the NFL. And my argument — it’s not that they're black; it’s not their skin color. It’s the culture and the mindset of victimhood and challenging of authority. And as a coach, you should be able to speak to this,” he tells Coach JB.

Coach JB believes it’s because coaches now accept “all this money and are worried about wins only and not the kid and the kid’s future.”

“I coached 19 of 21 years only having a black quarterback. Three to the NFL, 21 Division I quarterbacks — 19 of those were black. So, at the end of the day, none of them got arrested. All of them are successful. Got their degrees. Thirteen of them are coaching Division I football currently,” he tells Whitlock.

“I want to see the current Division I coaches right now who get $3 to $10 million a year who have literally failed the five-star black athlete quarterback,” he adds.

