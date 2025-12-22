Chicago Bears may leave city over rift with Democrat leadership

The Chicago Bears are looking for a new stadium and that may end up leading them out of Chicago.

In fact, they could leave the state of Illinois all together.

'Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face.'

Kevin Warren, Bears president and CEO, says the Bears need a new stadium because the current Soldier Field is now more than 100 years old. For several years, different ideas for nearby new or domed stadiums have been proposed, but the city has not signaled it would fund a project that would cost billions of dollars.

Some estimates, in fact, say a new stadium would cost $2 billion alone — with many more billions required for surrounding infrastructure, roads, and entertainment.

In September, Warren penned a letter saying that Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, "is the only site" that meets the required standards to build a new facility and "elevated gameday experience."

While the organization said it was willing to contribute $2 billion to the move, Warren also wrote that the Bears would continue to look elsewhere for appropriate building sites, "including Northwest Indiana."

The governor's office responded to the letter in a statement to WGN-TV, effectively saying that a private business like the Bears needs to pay for its own infrastructure.

"Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season," said Matt Hill, spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker (D). "The governor's a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business."

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) was less harsh in his wording while also dismissing any idea that the Bears could move out of state.

"I'm going to keep a straight face here: The Bears belong in the city of Chicago," the mayor said. "I've said repeatedly the door is open for conversations. ... I firmly believe [the Bears'] best position is in the city of Chicago."



The village of Arlington Heights also issued a statement, saying that after hearing about a possible move to Northwest Indiana, village leaders remained confident that their area is "the best option for their new stadium and entertainment district."

The leaders added, "However, we understand their need to explore any and all viable locations as part of their due diligence process. Due to restrictive legislation in Illinois, this exploration now includes moving to Indiana."

While the lack of public funding for the Bears may be heartbreaking for fans, the rejection of tax dollars being injected into sports franchises has been an increasing trend in recent years.

Photo by Jerry Driendl/Getty Images

In 2024, voters in Missouri rejected a proposed sales tax measure that would have funded new stadiums for both the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) and the Kansas City Royals (MLB).

The Chiefs were asking for $500 million from taxpayers while forking over $300 million of its own funds. The Royals needed $2 billion for a sports district and were asking to split the bill 50/50. But voters rejected the calls for funding, according to Sports Illustrated.

In 2023, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) asked for $200 million of a $2.1 billion plan to be paid by residents. The entertainment centrum would have included a new arena, two hotels, a 3,500-person theater, and up to 1,995 residential units. According to ESPN, the vote failed with 56% saying "no," and the Coyotes moved their team to Utah.

