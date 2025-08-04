Trump supporter booted from soccer game over 'MAGA' hat — but exposes glaring hypocrisy before leaving

A Trump supporter was escorted out of a professional soccer game in St. Louis over his "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

A video with over one million views on X showed a man, who identified himself as Michael Weitzel, filming his interaction with stadium security and police at Energizer Park, home of St. Louis City SC, a Major League Soccer team.

'Are these rules equally enforced on everybody?'

Weitzel is seen telling a security guard that he is recording for his own safety when he is approached by a police officer who places a hand on his shoulder.



"I'm being asked to leave by police because of a Donald Trump [hat]," Weitzel says into the camera.

"I'm a Donald Trumper," the officer replied, seemingly stating his political views align with the fan's.

The officer then claimed the venue considers itself "nonpolitical" and, therefore, does not want any political messaging present at its games.

At that point, Weitzel panned the camera to a section across the stadium where gay pride flags were being flown.

"So those flags over there," Weitzel began, before being interrupted by the officer who told him the flags had been "preapproved."

Weitzel pressed on, "So my question to you guys is: Are these rules equally enforced on everybody?"

"Yes," the officer and a security guard told him, adding that in order to enforce the rules, they had to apply to him and his "MAGA" hat, as well.

Although he seemed to accept his fate and agreed to leave, Weitzel soon had a change of heart.

According to the Post Millennial, Weitzel later tried to comply with the request to remove his hat and stay at the game, but security told him they were "already past that" before requiring him to leave.

Additionally, OutKick reported that Weitzel is actually a season-ticket holder, which could further complicate matters for the organization and its rules.

St. Louis City, staff, and the police officer were seemingly following MLS policy, though. The league states in its Fan Code of Conduct that "displaying signs, symbols or images" for the purposes of advocating for or against any "candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action" is prohibited.

Energizer Park in St. Louis, MO, March 25, 2025. Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reporter Gregg Keller, who originally shared Weitzel's video, claimed that the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is investigating the video. The Justice Department told Blaze News it had no comment on the matter.

Blaze News has also contacted St. Louis City SC regarding the pride flags, whether or not the fan has been banned from future games, and if the organization is open to flying pro-Donald Trump or "MAGA" flags at any of its games.

This story will be updated with any applicable responses.

