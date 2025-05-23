Florida woman allegedly attacks 72-year-old Trump supporter wearing MAGA hat, batters cop

A Florida woman attacked a Trump supporter wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, according to police. The woman also allegedly physically assaulted a police officer in the incident that occurred in a suburb of Tampa, Florida.

Laura Elizabeth Garrett, 33, was arrested by officers of the Largo Police Department on Tuesday night. Garrett was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, battery on a police officer, and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence, according to Pinellas County Jail records.

'Police claimed that Garrett continued to be combative during her arrest, and she kicked and pulled away from officers.'

Garrett was released from jail on Wednesday evening.

Citing the arrest affidavit, WTVT reported that Garrett got into an argument with an elderly man wearing a MAGA hat around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a public park in Largo, Florida.

Garrett admitted to police that she had confronted the 72-year-old man because she wanted to question him about why he would support President Donald Trump, according to the arrest report cited by the television station.

RELATED: Trump supporter assaulted at grocery store for wearing 'Trump 2024' hat: Police

SDI Productions via iStock / Getty Images

The argument escalated, and the blue-haired woman reportedly dumped the liquid contents of a can on his head.

The alleged victim told investigators that Garrett hit him on the back of the head and shoulder area with the can, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit, obtained by the Smoking Gun, stated that Garrett "did actually and intentionally touch or strike" the alleged victim.

"This incident was witnessed by an independent witness, who later provided a sworn statement," the arrest affidavit stated, according to Newsweek.

Garrett reportedly jumped over a fence and walked away from the alleged crime scene.

RELATED: White Kamala supporter, 82, arrested for hate crime after she assaulted 2 'brown-skinned' female Trump supporters: Police

P_Wei via iStock / Getty Images

Officers with the Largo Police Department later tracked Garrett down.

Police said Garrett was confrontational when officers attempted to arrest her.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garrett intentionally fell to the ground after she was handcuffed by police.

As an officer was moving the suspect toward police transportation, she allegedly used her legs to trip the officer. According to Fox News, this caused the officer to suffer bruising of his knees.

Garrett allegedly admitted to pouring a liquid on the Trump supporter but purportedly denied hitting the alleged victim with the can, Newsweek further reported.

The Largo Police Department stated that the case has been referred to the State Attorney's Office for prosecution.

RELATED: Florida man accused of stabbing pro-Trump friend to death with trowel found not guilty of murder

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!