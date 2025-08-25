Trump, Gold Star families commemorate Abbey Gate tragedy: 'One of the darkest days'

President Donald Trump honored the fallen soldiers from the Abbey Gate attack of 2021, commemorating their service and bravery alongside the Gold Star families.

On Monday, Trump signed a proclamation on the fourth anniversary of the attack when terrorists carried out a suicide bombing, killing 13 service members at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The proclamation called the bombing "one of the darkest days in our Nation's history," arguing that former President Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from the region only "empowered" the terrorists to attack.

'One of the most shameful and heartbreaking moments in our Nation's collective memory.'

"As our Nation remembers this atrocious attack, we honor the memory of every brave warrior who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," the proclamation reads.

"We join in grief with the families who senselessly lost a loved one, and we renew our solemn pledge to our 13 fallen patriots — we will never forget you; we will never forsake you; and your memory will live on forever."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The proclamation went on to criticize Biden's lack of leadership that led up to the attack. Biden first began to withdraw from Afghanistan in July 2021 but failed to alert Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, leaving many service members defenseless and empowering the Taliban to free "thousands of bloodthirsty terrorists and criminals" from Bagram prison.

One of those prisoners who was set free went on to detonate a suicide bomb at the airport in Kabul, killing 13 American service members, wounding 45, and injuring over 160 civilians. The tragedy led to one of Biden's most notorious political blunders when he checked his watch while the fallen soldiers were returned to American soil.

"In what will be remembered as one of the most shameful and heartbreaking moments in our Nation's collective memory, Joe Biden checked his watch — and time stood still — as a Sailor, Soldier, and 11 Marines returned home in flag-draped coffins, solemnly escorted by their brothers and sisters in arms."

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

"We're so proud of you. We're so proud of your loved ones for giving their lives for our country," Vice President JD Vance told Gold Star families in the Oval Office on Monday.

"The fact that the president of the United States lost your loved ones through incompetence but never acknowledged it ... we correct that wrong today."

