The brutal reality Democrats can't ignore

Following a steady streak of political failures, the Democratic Party is facing yet another disastrous reality.

Democrats have been bleeding support as they continue to propel progressive candidates to national prominence. Most recently, an analysis from the New York Times shows just how dire the situation is.

'There is no silver lining or cavalry coming across the hill.'

Between the 2020 and 2024 elections, Democratic voter registration plummeted across all 30 states that track voter registration by political affiliation, according to the analysis. Within just those four years, the shift toward Republicans adds up to about 4.5 million voters.

Across the board, Americans are fleeing the Democratic Party.

Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2018, more new voters across the country opted to register as Republicans rather than Democrats, according to the analysis. In total, Democrats hemorrhaged about 2.1 million registered voters from 2020 to 2024 across the 30 states that track registration by party. At the same time, Republicans gained 2.4 million new registered voters.



This trend has been apparent not just in swing states, but also in deeply partisan ones.

In all four battleground states in the analysis, including Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, the share of Democratic voters sharply declined. On Election Day, Democrats went from nearly an 11-point advantage over Republicans in 2020 to just a six-point edge in 2024 with respect to party registration, according to the analysis.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"I don't want to say, 'The death cycle of the Democratic Party,' but there seems to be no end to this,” Michael Pruser, an analyst for Decision Desk HQ, told the New York Times. "There is no silver lining or cavalry coming across the hill. This is month after month, year after year."

