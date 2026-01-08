Anna Paulina Luna refers Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison for criminal charges: 'May justice be swift'

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said she referred the Democratic governor and attorney general in Minnesota to the Department of Justice for criminal charges.

Luna said the action was the result of testimony provided before the Oversight Committee that was evidence of Democratic officials being complicit in fraud schemes in the Somali community.

'May justice be swift. The American people are tired of being taken advantage of.'

"Based on testimony today, I have enough evidence to believe both [Gov. Tim Walz] and [Attorney General Keith Ellison] were knowingly complicit in a Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota," she wrote on social media Wednesday.

"Therefore I have referred them BOTH to the DOJ for criminal charges," she added. "May justice be swift. The American people are tired of being taken advantage of."

Luna posted a video from questioning from the hearing where she asserted that Walz had known about the large-scale fraud as early as 2017 and 2018 but did little to address the scams.

She went on to say that they should be investigated for possibly violating laws against criminalized conspiracies to defraud the United States.

"Attorney General Ellison agreed on tape to fight Minnesota's own department of human and health services in exchange for Somali political and financial support," Luna said.

Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins (R) testified that Walz had allowed the fraud to grow under his watch.

"Tim Walz and his administration have willfully turned a blind eye to crime, in the face of countless whistleblower and auditor reports, as well as stories by local investigative journalists and Bill Glahn, a fellow at Center of the American Experiment," Robbins said. "These are actual crimes that must be punished. They are crimes against our moral values that erode trust in government. Governor Walz has known about fraud for years and failed to act."

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had previously called on Walz and Ellison to provide "documents, communications, and records" to the committee related to the fraud. They are also called to testify before the committee in February.

Walz has announced that he would not seek a third term in a re-election campaign after his current term ends. Many suspect the growing scrutiny over the fraud allegations forced him to make the decision.

"Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," President Donald Trump responded on social media.

