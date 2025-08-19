Karoline Leavitt brutally torches New York Times reporter: 'With all due respect'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has once again stopped the fake news media in their tracks.

During Tuesday's press briefing, Leavitt defended President Donald Trump's ongoing peace talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict after a New York Times reporter pressed her on the issue. A reporter named Shawn McCreesh asked Leavitt about a comment Trump made during Monday's monumental summit, when he decided to take Russian President Vladimir Putin's call privately out of respect.

'The left-wing media has been actively rooting against the president.'

"If the point is to get everybody on the same page, why wouldn't Trump just take the call from Putin while the other leaders were in the room?" McCreesh asked Leavitt. "You said it would be disrespectful to do that, but why is it disrespectful?"

"With all due respect, only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that," Leavitt replied.

"The president met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil," Leavitt said.

"In fact, there was so much progress, and the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin, that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America," Leavitt added.

Leavitt also set her sights on the "left-wing" media more broadly, accusing various outlets of "actively rooting against" Trump's ongoing attempts to broker peace in the region.

"One thing that has absolutely not changed is the media's negative and downright false coverage of President Trump and his foreign policy accomplishments," Leavitt said.

"From the beginning of this entire process, much of the left-wing media has been actively rooting against the president of the United States in the pursuit of peace."

