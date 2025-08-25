Trump makes a bold push for global competitors to abandon nukes: 'The power is too great'

In his latest push for peace, President Donald Trump called for the denuclearization of two global superpowers.

In the Oval Office Monday, Trump called on Russia and China to abandon their nuclear programs, saying denuclearization is a "big aim" for the administration. Trump also signaled that Russia was "willing" to denuclearize and expressed confidence that China would follow.

'We can't let nuclear weapons proliferate.'

"One thing we're trying to do with Russia and with China is denuclearization," Trump said. "It's very important."

"One of the things I discussed with President Putin the other day, it wasn't just that, it was also other things," Trump added. "And I think the denuclearization is a big aim. But Russia is willing to do it, and I think China is going to be willing to do it, too."

"We can't let nuclear weapons proliferate," Trump said. "We have to stop nuclear weapons. The power is too great."

Trump's call to denuclearize the two superpowers is a reiteration of his remarks from February, when he lamented the financial and moral cost of nuclear war.

“There’s no reason for us to be building brand-new nuclear weapons. We already have so many,” Trump said at the beginning of his second term. “You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons.”

“We’re all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully, much more productive,” Trump added.

