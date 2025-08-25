'Seems like a Purge': Trump warns of 'revolution' in South Korea ahead of summit meeting

Following a trade deal involving a tariff reduction from the original 25%, down to 15% last month, President Trump is meeting with the newly elected president of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung. The meeting will focus on trade and defense strategies, but Trump raised a different concern that will now likely color the conversation.

President Trump warned of apparent political instability in South Korea on Monday morning ahead of their meeting, even suggesting that it might be impossible to do business with the long-standing ally.

'I cannot contain my outrage at the Lee Jae Myung administration's ruthless political persecution and retaliation against the opposition, spearheaded by the special prosecution.'

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday morning. "I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Lee, who won the presidency in June to replace the conservative party's stand-in candidate, has prioritized the economy in his short tenure. The ex-president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who fashioned himself as a Trumpian figure during his presidency to foster a connection with Trump, has been in jail since July 10.

According to the French outlet Le Monde, Lee's party recently conducted raids on the former party's headquarters, including arresting the ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee. She was arrested on charges of corruption and stock manipulation on August 12. The raid was conducted on August 13 to collect evidence of election interference.

Opposition leader Song Eon-seog reportedly slammed the raid as "nothing short of gangster behavior." "I cannot contain my outrage at the Lee Jae Myung administration's ruthless political persecution and retaliation against the opposition, spearheaded by the special prosecution," Song said in a news briefing.

President Lee headlined a dinner with local Korean Americans in Washington on Sunday night following his arrival. He is scheduled to depart on August 26.

