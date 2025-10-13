'Who the hell cares?' Trump veers off script, urges Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu

President Donald Trump once again has gone off script, this time during his historic address to Israel's Knesset on Monday.

Trump traveled to Israel Sunday to deliver remarks and celebrate the landmark peace deal the administration brokered between Israel and Hamas. During the speech, Trump admitted he went off script when he urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

'Who the hell cares?'

"Hey, I have an idea," Trump said. "Mr. President, why don't you give [Netanyahu] a pardon?"

Trump promptly received another standing ovation from the Knesset. Notably, the majority of the Knesset share a political affiliation with Netanyahu, who is part of the right-wing Likud party.

Photo by Evelyn Hockstein - Pool/Getty Images

"That was not in the speech, as you probably know," Trump added. "But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense. Whether we like it or not, this has been one of the greatest wartime presidents. Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares?"

Trump has previously expressed support for pardoning Netanyahu, who he says is the victim of a legal "witch hunt."

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump said in a Truth Social post in June. "He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State."

Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

"Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu," Trump added. "It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF 'JUSTICE' CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!"

