Putting his doubters to shame once again, President Donald Trump has successfully brokered a peace in Gaza. The deal, which the Israeli government will vote on Thursday, was signed just days before the announcement of this year's coveted Novel Peace Prize.

Israel has fought several wars with Hamas since the terrorist organization won Palestinian elections in 2006. The latest conflict between the two parties has been particularly brutal.

In the two years since Oct. 7, 2023 — the day Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, including hundreds of civilians, and took 251 hostages — Israel has lost at least 466 soldiers, including several colonels, in its Gaza counteroffensive. According to the Hamas-run Gazan health authority whose casualty estimates remain in question, there have been well over 65,000 Gazan fatalities.

President Donald Trump, who has earned a reputation not only for hating wars but for ending them, has worked ardently to secure peace in the Gaza Strip.

Late last month, he announced a 21-point peace plan for Gaza — a plan lauded by leaders around the globe.

Hamas promptly agreed to the deal, which requires an immediate end to the fighting; a return of the Israeli hostages; Israel's release of thousands of Gazans detained after Oct. 7, 2023; a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza City, Rafah, and other heavily populated areas; and a resumption of aid to Gaza "without interference from the two parties."

Trump revealed in a Truth Social post on Wednesday evening that "Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan."

'He deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this.'

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," wrote Trump. "All Parties will be treated fairly!"

Trump emphasized that "this is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America."

"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" added the president.

As Trump's name was reportedly chanted in the streets of Gaza and Israel alike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point."

Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

"I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages," added Netanyahu.

An Israeli government official told the Telegraph that Netanyahu's government will vote on whether to certify the peace plan around 5 p.m. local time. Within 72 hours of the approval, the exchange of hostages and prisoners is supposed to commence.

Ahead of the Israeli vote, there have been renewed calls for Trump to finally receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has brokered peaceful resolutions between Azerbaijan and Armenia; Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Cambodia and Thailand; and India and Pakistan. He has also worked to smooth things over between Egypt and Ethiopia as well as between Kosovo and Serbia during his first term.

While any one these accomplishments would appear prizeworthy, a European diplomat told the Financial Times ahead of Trump's Wednesday announcement, "This is different. Gaza would be a big deal."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote in response to Trump's announcement, "Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog similarly noted, "There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this."

In his Sept. 30 address to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, Trump said of the Nobel Peace Prize, "They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing."

After suggesting that a decision by the Nobel committee members on Oct. 10 not to award him the prize would "be a big insult to our country," Trump noted, "I don't want it. I want the country to get it."