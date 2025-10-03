Hamas agrees to Trump Gaza deal, plans to release all Israeli hostages

The Hamas terror group has agreed to a deal negotiated by President Donald Trump to release all of the remaining hostages in captivity from the heinous attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The president has been trying to secure peace in the Gaza Strip after Israel responded to the attack with military operations intended to target and dispose of Hamas terrorists.

'This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way.'

On Friday the terror group said it would agree to the deal and signaled that it was ready to discuss the details, according to Reuters. If approved, Hamas will release the hostages who are alive and deliver the remains of those who have died.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for the latest deal negotiations.

"This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with Trump at the White House. "But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done."

"If Hamas rejects the deal, Bibi, you will have our full backing to do what you have to do," Trump responded.

Critics of Israel and the U.S. backing its ally have accused the nation of committing genocide and indiscriminately targeting civilians in Gaza. Supporters of Israel counter that the nation was justified in seeking to destroy Hamas after the attack on its citizens.

This is a developing story.

