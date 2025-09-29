Netanyahu signals support for Trump's latest peace proposal: 'It has to be done'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed optimistic after President Donald Trump revealed his administration's latest effort to end the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu came out in support of Trump's latest peace proposal during a joint press conference at the White House Monday. The 20-point proposal includes demilitarizing and rebuilding Gaza, the unconditional return of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Gazan prisoners, and establishing a "Board of Peace," which will be chaired by Trump, to oversee the redevelopment of Gaza. The proposal was met with applause from some staffers, Cabinet members, and Israeli media.

'This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way.'

With the peace deal seemingly earning Netanyahu's support, it is now up to Hamas to review and accept the terms of the agreement in order to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

"This is the closest we've ever come to real peace," Trump said during the press conference. "Not fake peace. Not political fools' peace."

Trump told reporters that Hamas "wants to get this done too," although it has not publicly taken a stance. In the event that Hamas rejects the peace agreement, Netanyahu said Israel "will finish the job by itself."

"This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way," Netanyahu said. "But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done."

"If Hamas rejects the deal, Bibi, you will have our full backing to do what you have to do," Trump said.



Moments before the presser, Trump and Netanyahu held a call with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in order to put Israeli-Qatar relationships back "on a positive track." During the call, Netanyahu expressed "deep regret" for killing a Qatari serviceman and violating Qatari sovereignty after Israel conducted a strike on Doha targeting Hamas leadership in early September.

Trump ultimately declined to take any questions from an eager press corps, citing ongoing negotiations. Trump also offered Netanyahu the option to take questions from Israeli press, which the Israeli leader declined. Notably, Netanyahu's popularity has steadily declined in Israel and in the United States as the war in Gaza approaches its second anniversary.

The press erupted with questions while both world leaders promptly left the press conference.

