WWII veteran honored with victory medal during 'very emotional' return to Battle of the Bulge

After the Allied forces successfully stormed Normandy, France, on D-Day, the German army launched a 200,000-strong counteroffensive on December 18, 1944, in the Ardennes region in Eastern Belgium. The attack marked the beginning of World War II's Battle of the Bulge.

Over 700,000 Allied troops, including Lt. Gen. George S. Patton Jr.'s Third Army, were involved in the combat that lasted 41 days.

This December, Walk Among Heroes brought U.S. Army veteran John "Jack" Moran to Bastogne, Belgium, for the 81st anniversary of the start of the battle.

'To me, just seeing the reactions of the Belgian people, thanking Jack over and over again, makes it all worthwhile.'

Moran, a former Army staff sergeant and member of Patton's Third Army, joined the military at the age of 18 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne.

Moran shared his firsthand account with Walk Among Heroes about crossing the Rhine River, the final major natural barrier for Allied forces advancing into Nazi Germany. The effort to cross the river, known as Operation Plunder, began in March 1945.

"There's no way in the world that 142 men can do anything and keep quiet," Moran explained. "They can't. It's an impossible possibility."

A local Belgian girl takes a photo with Jack Moran. Image source: Walk Among Heroes

"So we slowly slip our paddles into the water, start paddling out into the middle of the … river. All of the sudden, the Germans light it up, just like this room — even brighter than this room," he continued. "And here we are, sitting right there."

"They opened up on us with five heavy machine guns," Moran said. "Chopping us up badly. We lost half our men."

During the trip, Moran met Bill White, the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, who presented the WWII veteran with the Victory in Europe Medal at the 101st Airborne Museum. Walk Among Heroes reported that the crowd was “very emotional” when Moran received the medal.

U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Stacey Feinberg meets Jack Moran. Image source: Walk Among Heroes

"In recognition of your military service during the Second World War, this is to certify the award of the Victory in Europe Medal to Staff Sergeant John Moran," the announcer stated.

"Your fight for freedom and democracy is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon yourself, the 87th Infantry Division, and the United States Army."

“To me, just seeing the reactions of the Belgian people, thanking Jack over and over again, makes it all worthwhile,” Walk Among Heroes president and founder Jeff Wells told Blaze News.

Wells explained that Moran had plans to visit Patton’s grave at the Luxembourg American Cemetery. He noted that Moran would be accompanied by Patton’s granddaughter, Helen Patton.

“General Patton was Jack’s commander, so we are very excited to visit with him,” Wells said.

