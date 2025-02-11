'Let all hell break out': Trump issues dire warning to Hamas over threats to delay hostage release

President Donald Trump responded to Hamas' threats to indefinitely hold the remaining hostages despite initially agreeing to release a few individuals by noon on Saturday.



In mid-January, the former Biden administration announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The fragile arrangement included an agreement for Hamas to release 33 of the 251 hostages — including children, women, and elderly civilians — captured in its October 7, 2023, terror attack in exchange for Israel turning over nearly 2,000 Palestinian terrorists.

'All hell is going to break out.'

So far, Israel and Hamas have carried out five exchanges, releasing 21 hostages and 730 Palestinian prisoners. The next swap was scheduled for Saturday by noon, when Hamas was expected to release three more hostages. However, Hamas has threatened to indefinitely hold the hostages, claiming Israel broke the ceasefire deal.

Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for the terrorist group, stated, "Over the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy's violations and failure to fulfill its obligations under the agreement, including the delay in allowing the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with direct shelling and gunfire in various areas across Gaza, and denying relief supplies of all kinds to enter as agreed, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations."

"Therefore, the release of the Zionist prisoners next Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and provides compensation for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively," Obeida said. "We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, as long as the occupation remains committed to them."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called Hamas' threats to hold the hostages "a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and the hostage release deal."

"I have instructed the [Israeli Defense Forces] to maintain the highest level of readiness for any possible scenario in Gaza and to fortify the defense of Israeli communities. We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7," Katz added.

Trump responded to Hamas' threats on Monday evening, suggesting that Israel cancel the ceasefire agreement if the terrorists do not release all the remaining hostages by the Saturday deadline. He noted that it would ultimately be "Israel's decision."

"If all the Gaza hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire," Trump stated. "Let all hell break out; Israel can override it."

He added that Hamas must release "all of them — not in drips and drabs."

"Saturday at 12 p.m. and after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out," Trump stated.

Hamas is reportedly holding 76 remaining hostages, but only 44 are believed to still be alive, NBC News reported.