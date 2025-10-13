How a Navy SEAL preached the gospel to millions

When self-proclaimed “backwoods Navy Seal wizard hermit” Chadd Wright walked into Joe Rogan’s studio, he didn’t have a script or a plan — just a prayer. And their Spirit-led gospel conversation ended up reaching millions.

“I’m very passionate about the faith that I’ve been given,” Wright tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, explaining that he also owns a company called the 3 of 7 Project that’s committed to helping others grow physically, mentally, and spiritually.

“I listened to you on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and I said, ‘I like this guy,’” Stuckey tells Wright. “Because you were so persistent in sharing the gospel and so clear. I was just so drawn in to the whole conversation.”

“What was it like sharing the gospel on such a huge stage?” she asks.

“I was definitely scared as a cat going in there,” Wright answers.

“I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my life, both through being a SEAL and then through ultra-endurance sports. But that’s just like a different type of challenge that, you know, is hard for me. ... And so, I was scared going in there, but Joe was very welcoming,” he explains.

“He’s the one that led into that conversation around faith and why I believe the way I believe. I didn’t have to force that. He led us into that,” Wright tells Stuckey.

“I’m not an intellectual type, and the Holy Spirit took over and allowed me to say the things that I said. Truly ... I didn’t have any of that pre-prepared,” he adds.

