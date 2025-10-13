New poll shows Trump is beating Obama and Bush, winning over Americans

President Donald Trump successfully brokered a peace last week in the Gaza Strip, bringing an end to the bloody, two-year war between Israel and Hamas terrorists that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and prompted political unrest across the world.

The European members of the Nobel Peace Prize committee opted on Friday not to recognize this triumph of life-saving diplomacy or the peaceful resolutions that the American president previously secured between other warring nations, including Azerbaijan and Armenia and India and Pakistan.

While the Nobel Prize Organization is loath to recognize the good work that Trump is doing, others much closer to home appear to be paying attention.

'Trump is still more popular now than he was eight years ago.'

According to the RealClearPolitics poll average, President Trump is presently outperforming former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in terms of second-term job approval.

As of Oct. 13, President Trump's job approval rating was 45.3%.

At the same point in their respective second terms, Obama — then arming Islamic terrorists in Syria and facing heat for his Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservative groups — had a rating of 44.4%, and George W. Bush — then dealing with the political fallout of Hurricane Katrina and a seemingly interminable war in Iraq — had a rating of 39.5%.

Pollster Nate Silver's approval tracker alternatively shows Trump with an average approval rating of 43.9% and a disapproval rating of 52.3% as of Oct. 13.

According to the Silver Bulletin, the historical daily approval polling average for Obama on Oct. 13, 2013, was 44.41%, and the approval average for George W. Bush on Oct. 13, 2005, was 40.12%.

Silver indicated that Trump, whose rating has apparently not taken a hit from the Democrats' government shutdown or his administration's recent layoffs of federal workers, is outperforming himself, noting, "Trump is still more popular now than he was eight years ago."

An Oct. 9 Quantus Insights poll had Trump's job approval rating even higher than indicated by the RealClearPolitics poll average or Silver's average — at 47% approving with 51% disapproving. While a slim majority, 53%, signaled disapproval for his handling of the economy, 68% of voters said they supported his Gaza peace plan.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

