Patriots targeted by hoax SWATs react to China’s role in shocking SIM farm operations

Communist China's secret SIM farms in the United States are tied to a series of hoax SWAT raids that targeted numerous conservative political figures, according to an eye-opening report from Blaze News investigative journalists Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman.

These dangerous hoax raids have impacted high-ranking individuals, including a senior U.S. Secret Service official, members of Congress, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and conservative political commentators, like Tim Pool.

'The intent behind these attacks is clear: to kill, injure, and silence key voices.'

Author and freelance columnist Larry Alex Taunton was among the many individuals targeted in these hoax SWAT raids. In March, Taunton captured surveillance footage of three officers, rifles drawn, attempting to enter his home while he was in bed.

"Nineteen men in body armor arrived at my home under the cover of darkness and pointed automatic weapons into my house. But for my very alert German shepherd, my wife and I might have been killed and perhaps a police officer or two. (I was armed)," Taunton told Blaze News, adding that people who saw the surveillance footage were "horrified."

Taunton expressed skepticism that the raid was connected to China, though he noted that the FBI had informed him the agency suspected "it was directed by foreign agents."

"On the other hand, they seemed to think my 'swatting' was related to my efforts to expose the corruption of [the United States Agency for International Development]. That made sense given what happened in the weeks leading up to my swatting," he stated.

Taunton explained that he had recently spoken on Steve Bannon's "WarRoom" about how the USAID "was running a massive human trafficking op running from South America, through the Darién Gap, straight up to the U.S. border."

A few weeks later, while in Cairo, Taunton claims he "had a dramatic standoff" with police in Egypt outside of a USAID facility.

"But China?" Taunton questioned. "I know it is said the Chinese play the long game, but I don't see the connection to my swatting unless they were somehow recipients of USAID monies."

When asked whether he believes the hoax SWAT raids are an act of war, Taunton replied, "If done by a foreign power, yes. At the very least, it is attempted murder by proxy."

He called it "both true and troublesome" that a source told Blaze News that the only reason the SIM farm in New York City was taken down was because a senior Secret Service official had been the target of a bogus SWAT raid.

"Otherwise, this investigation would have never been initiated," the source stated.

According to that quote, Taunton said, "The feds were going to do nothing in my case nor that of others."

"That's a problem," he remarked.

Sean George, also known on X as Beard Vet, told Blaze News that the hoax SWAT raid on his residence on March 16 "stole our peace" and has forced "constant vigilance for 7-8 months now."

"China's SIM farms reveal a coordinated attack, not random. It's a national security crisis demanding urgent action from the government," he said. "If it's confirmed that China's SIM farms fueled the swattings, then it was 100% an act of asymmetric warfare."

"We need justice and President Trump must prioritize dismantling these networks, possible sanctions and revoke all visas from Chinese nationals," George added.

Dustin Grage, a columnist for Townhall, and his family were also victims of a bogus swatting attempt in March. Grage told Blaze News that the attacks should be "a top national security priority," noting that "it's not surprising that China might be behind these attacks."

"They have the most to lose under a Trump presidency," Grage stated. "Considering I was one of the leading voices exposing Tim Walz's ties to the CCP, it makes sense I'd be targeted. Like others who've been attacked, our work was instrumental in helping elect President Trump."

Those targeted by these hoax swatting attempts generally agree that they constitute domestic terrorism, Grage added.

"If it's discovered that a foreign entity is behind them, I don't see how anyone could argue it's not an act of war," he continued. "When a foreign power targets and endangers American lives on our own soil, that's exactly what it is."

"While I'm not an expert on how this SIM card network went undetected for so long, I do know that it must be stopped," he said. "With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we've reached a point where all threats to political voices must be treated as serious acts of violence. The intent behind these attacks is clear: to kill, injure, and silence key voices."

Grage called on the Trump administration to "send a clear message that this will not be tolerated."

A White House official told Blaze News, “The administration is closely monitoring this issue and has assured that appropriate resources are focused on addressing the matter. This is an ongoing investigation, and we have nothing additional to share at this time.”

