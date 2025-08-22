Trump says Democrats are pleading with him to save their crime-ridden cities: 'They've lost control'

President Donald Trump's effective crackdown on crime in the nation's capital is beginning to catch the attention of his political opponents.

Trump told reporters Friday that he has received calls from Democrats across the country asking him to clean up their cities the same way he did in Washington, D.C. In early August, Trump took bold action by federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying the National Guard, quickly reducing violent crime across the city.

'Half of them got mugged and they don't want to get mugged again.'

"When we're ready, we'll go in and we'll straighten out Chicago just like we did in D.C.," Trump said in the Oval Office. "Chicago is very dangerous. ... I hate to see what's happened to Chicago. Chicago was our greatest city, actually."

"We've already had calls from other cities, quiet calls, calls from Democrats," Trump added. "'We'd love you to come here,' because they've lost control of their cities."

President Trump: "When we're ready, we'll go in and straighten out Chicago just like we did in DC. Chicago was our greatest city, actually. We can clean San Francisco up too. We've already had calls from Democrats in other cities because they've lost control." pic.twitter.com/7PlSV82sS8

When asked which Democrats specifically extended the invitation to the president, Trump declined to specify.

"I'm not going to say because I don't want them to lose their elections," Trump said. "But we've had calls from Democrats and calls from people generally: 'We'd love you to come here.' Because we'll straighten out the problems."

Trump clarified that Chicago "will probably be next" after D.C.'s crime is under control, followed by New York City.

President Trump announces that the efforts to crackdown on crime in DC will be expanding to other Democrat-run cities: "I think Chicago will be next and then we'll help with New York." pic.twitter.com/UJhtPhfDce

"The people in Chicago ... are screaming for us to come," Trump said.

"African-American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, 'Please, President Trump, come to Chicago.' ... I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York," he continued.

Trump also highlighted the media's hypocritical coverage of the crime crackdown, pointing out that even his harshest critics are benefiting from the administration's efforts.

"A lot of these people that you see on television, including the people in this audience, they'll say bad things about me," Trump said, pointing to the reporters. "And then they'll say, 'Thank God he's here.' Because half of them got mugged, and they don't want to get mugged again."