Trump to patrol DC streets alongside law enforcement amid crime crackdown

President Donald Trump is taking matters into his own hands amid efforts to clean up the streets of the nation's capital.

Trump said he will be patrolling Washington, D.C., Thursday night alongside law enforcement to get a firsthand look at the state of crime in the city. Trump's patrol comes as he federalized the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard earlier in the month to rein in violent crime in D.C.

'Within days of Trump's policies going into effect, crime rates plummeted across the city.'

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course," Trump told Todd Starnes Thursday. "So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

RELATED: Vance unloads on safety-hating protesters in DC, punches through liberal media rhetoric

In 2024, D.C. experienced the fourth-highest homicide rate in the country, at 27.3 per 100,000 residents, which is nearly six times higher than New York City. The most recent figures are also a sharp increase from just over a decade ago, when the homicide rate was 13.9 per 100,000 residents in 2012.

The increase in homicides is part of a greater trend showing a rise in violent crime in D.C. Just last year, there were 29,348 crimes reported in D.C., including 3,469 violent offenses, 1,026 assaults with a dangerous weapon, 2,113 robberies, and 5,139 motor vehicle thefts.

But within days of Trump's policies going into effect, crime rates plummeted across the city.

RELATED: President Trump's DC crime crackdown is getting results

Recent reports show that D.C. has officially gone a whole week without a single homicide. Carjackings have also decreased by 83%, robberies have gone down 46%, car thefts have gone down 21%, and violent crime decreased by 22%.

As of Thursday, White House officials said there had been more than 630 arrests made since Trump took action on August 7. Of those arrests, 251 were illegal immigrants and three were known gang members.

"Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World," Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday. "Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"