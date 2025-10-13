Trump receives roaring applause for historic peace deal after all remaining hostages are freed

President Donald Trump was enthusiastically welcomed to Israel after brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas, leading to the release of all the remaining living hostages in the region.

Trump arrived in Israel to find newspapers praising the peacemaker, roaring applause and standing ovations in the Knesset, and even some attendees wearing MAGA-style hats celebrating the "peace president." The 20 remaining living hostages were returned to their families on Monday.

'I got my life back thanks to you.'

For the first time in over two years, Hamas no longer holds any living hostages thanks to Trump's historic peace deal.

"After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families, and it is glorious," Trump said in his address to the Knesset. "Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. ... The sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

Trump met with all the families of the hostages following their release, many of them recounting the horrors that took place on October 7, 2023. The hostages also expressed overwhelming gratitude for Trump's peace deal, saying if it were not for him, they might not be alive.

One hostage told Trump about meeting, for the first time, his 14-month-old daughter, who was born while he was in captivity.

“I got my life back thanks to you and your staff," the freed hostage told Trump. "I came back here, met my baby girl when she was already 14 months old, and now, life is full."

"Your name will be remembered for generations," another hostage family said.

Trump later greeted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh, where regional leaders will finalize the peace deal during the International Gaza Peace Summit.

