Defeated Democrat tries to revive her political career despite resounding rejection

Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska is setting her sights on higher office after a failed 2024 re-election bid.

Peltola lost to Republican Rep. Nicholas Begich in 2024 despite having the advantage as the incumbent. In the aftermath of this political blunder, Peltola has now launched a senatorial campaign to challenge Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

'A defeated career politician turned lobbyist.'

Peltola has branded herself a moderate Democrat working against the D.C. establishment to fight for "fish, family, and freedom." Peltola has also caught onto the political trend of the times, focusing her campaign message on affordability, housing, and grocery prices.

"D.C. people will be pissed that I'm focusing on their self-dealing and sharing what I've seen firsthand," Peltola said in her launch video.

One thing her campaign video omitted was her far-left voting record during her brief stint in the House.

Peltola voted in lock-step with the Democrats against protecting women from transgender athletes in sports, even voting against an amendment to prevent taxpayers from funding sex-altering surgeries. Along with nearly every Democrat in the House, Peltola voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would mandate medical care for babies who survive abortion.

Although her campaign claims to make cost of living a priority, Peltola reportedly "liked the concepts" of the Green New Deal, which would hike up energy prices and cost taxpayers trillions.

"Mary Peltola represents everything that is broken in Washington: a defeated career politician turned lobbyist who repeatedly voted against American energy independence, secure borders, and the Alaskan way of life," Senate Leadership Fund Executive Director Alex Latcham said in a statement. "Democrats are desperately trying to revive a far-left politician, but Alaskans know why they fired Mary Peltola in the first place."

