Republicans take back Alaska's House seat, solidifying the GOP's slim majority

Republican candidate Nick Begich has officially unseated incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola for Alaska's sole House seat on Wednesday, boosting the GOP's narrow majority in the chamber.

Begich won with 51.3% of the vote, while Peltola brought in 48.7% of the vote. Peltola first flipped the seat in 2022 after Alaska introduced ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their preferred candidates on the ballot rather than choose between the Democratic and Republican candidates who won their respective primaries.

Going into the 2024 election, there were two Republican candidates up against the Democratic incumbent: Begich and Nancy Dahlstrom. Republicans were concerned that two GOP candidates would split the vote as they did in 2022, so Dahlstrom dropped out in August to avoid becoming a spoiler candidate.

"The Ranked Choice Voting tabulation has been completed and has confirmed our win beyond any residual doubt," Begich said in a Wednesday post on X. "I am truly honored to have earned your trust and support."

"Alaska's potential is unmatched, but much work remains for Alaskans to fully realize that potential," Begich continued. "I am committed to fighting for our jobs and economy, protecting our unique way of life, and ensuring that our voices are heard loud and clear in Washington."

Republicans now hold 219 seats, while Democrats hold 213. Although Republicans have the advantage, their margin has been narrowed due to President-elect Donald Trump's recent nominations that have included three Republican congressmen.

"The path ahead will not be built by one person or three people working for all of Alaska but by all Alaskans working together to build a future that works for all of us," Peltola said in a Wednesday post on X.

"Nick, I'm rooting for you," Peltola continued. "Please don't forget when DC people keep telling you that you are one of three, you are actually one of more than seven hundred thousand Alaskans who are ready to fight for our state, myself included."

