'Experience your first orgasm': Rabid Trump-hater allegedly packs sex toys for 'date' with supposed 11-year-old

A former Washington state college professor and rabidly anti-Trump podcaster is now in custody after he allegedly groomed and attempted to meet up with someone he believed to be an 11-year-old girl.

On December 17, members of various law enforcement agencies arrested 44-year-old Houston Wade in Bremerton, Washington, located on Puget Sound.

When cops searched a hotel room where the suspect made a brief stop, they found condoms, bondage supplies, and 'adult novelty toys.'

According to a Facebook post from the Bremerton Police Department, the suspect from Bainbridge Island "arrived in Bremerton intending to pick up an 11-year-old child." The post further states that the suspect had been "using a social media application" to chat with the presumed child.

"The chat turned graphic in nature and over the course of numerous chats, the man agreed to meet the child in Bremerton so they could act upon the graphic actions discussed in the chats," the statement continued.

When cops searched a hotel room where the suspect made a brief stop, they found condoms, bondage supplies, and "adult novelty toys," the statement added. "Adult novelty toys" are better known as sex toys.

Though the Bremerton police statement claimed that the suspect is 41 years old, the Lynnwood Times identified the suspect as Wade, who is 44, according to jail records.

Citing court documents, the Lynnwood Times gave further disturbing details about the case.

Wade allegedly began corresponding with a "decoy" claiming to be an 11-year-old girl back in August. Over the course of the next few months, Wade and the decoy had frequent contact, during which time he allegedly began slowly grooming the decoy and suggesting they go on a "date of sorts," the Times reported.

The following is a list of messages the suspect sent the decoy.

"Be as lewd as you want. You don’t have to choose to send me anything if you don’t want to."

"Well, I’ll be the little devil on your shoulder: give in to it," with a devil emoji.

"We’ll go as far as you want. Making out and heavy petting for sure. There’s no need to do anything more than what you feel comfortable with. If you want to experience your first orgasm or more, you’ll let me know. If you don’t, then you’ll tell me."

"I personally get all my pleasure from seeing you lose all control because of how good you feel and most women go their entire lives not knowing it’s possible to feel that good."

Kitsap County jail records reveal that Wade has been in custody since December 17 for multiple offenses, including child molestation, commercial sex abuse of a minor, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

He has also been booked for communicating with a minor for immoral purpose with a prior conviction. Kitsap County court records show that Wade has been involved in multiple cases since 2018, including as a defendant, though the nature of those cases is unclear.

Despite the apparent previous conviction, Wade has been formally charged with only first-degree attempted child molestation (V<12+D – 36 months older), a Class A felony, and communication with minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor, the Times said.

Wade is scheduled to appear in court on January 27.

Wade is known locally for his podcast, "Houston, We Have a Problem," where he has frequently attacked Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and others. Some of his video titles include: "Elon is a Nazi stop twisting yourself into a pretzel defending him," "Can Trump Commit Crime and Get Away With It? Find Out Now!" and "Epstein emails released. Trump lied again."

His X feed also suggests a strong preoccupation with pedophiles, calling everyone from Trump to the late Michael Jackson to actor James Woods a "pedo."

Wade was a professor of physics and astronomy at Edmonds Community College. However, the school clarified to the Times that his "part-time" employment there began in 2019 and ended in 2022.

"We are deeply concerned and disturbed by these allegations," Karen Magarelli, public information officer of Edmonds College, told the Times in a statement. "... The safety and well-being of our campus community remain our highest priority. Edmonds College is committed to maintaining an environment that upholds the values of integrity, respect, and security for all students, faculty, and staff."

