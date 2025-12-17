Former volleyball coach used artificial intelligence to groom teenage girl for sex, police say

A former volleyball coach is accused of trying to groom a teenage girl for a sexual relationship and used artificial intelligence to help him plot the scheme, Texas police said.

Matthan Lough, 32, was arrested on Wednesday by Mesquite Police and charged with third-degree felony child grooming.

Those messages allegedly escalated into flirty and inappropriate jokes, and then into explicit messages.

The 17-year-old girl told police that Lough had been trying to persuade her into a sexual relationship with him, including some incidents that took place at the church where Lough's father served as the senior pastor.

The girl and her mother filed a report with the police on Oct. 2 after the mother found out about the alleged relationship.

Police said that they discovered a "Hypothetical Counter-Influence Plan" on the man's iPad device during an investigation. The AI-generated plan included steps titled "rebuild her autonomy" and "shift the power dynamic."

Lough had been grooming the girl since spring of 2023, according to an arrest affidavit.

He allegedly approached her at a graduation party for her cousin, and she recognized him as the husband of a woman who led their worship group. He asked her if she wanted to join a volleyball team he was organizing at the church.

In the fall of 2024, he held tryouts for the team, gave her a spot, and then began sending messages to her about his marriage.

Those messages allegedly escalated into flirty and inappropriate jokes, and then into explicit messages. He also messaged her about possibly committing murders and let her know he carried a gun, apparently to frighten her into staying in the relationship.

The teen followed through with requests from him to send explicit images out of "fear and pressure," according to her account.

The victim said Lough kissed her at a church event in September. Then later that month, he allegedly sexually assaulted her twice.

The relationship ended when the teen's mother found the messages and contacted Lough's wife.

His wife filed for divorce in October and left the state.

Lough's father also stepped down from his position as senior pastor at the Christian Center of Mesquite.

Lough was given a bond of $10,000 and appears to have been released.

