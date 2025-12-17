Scrambling for a Christmas gift for Dad? We've got you covered.

We get it. You've spent so much time on other gifts that you may have forgotten one very important person — Dad. While Christmas is just around the corner and it would probably serve you well not to tell anyone when you got these gifts, we have some special recommendations from American companies that your father will love.

Give your dad a gift he'll remember for years — and be proud to own!

Liberty Cigar Company was founded, fittingly, on July 4, 2015, to rekindle the liberty that was so dearly held by those original American seekers of independence. The compay believes that cigars are a quintessential element of the simple pleasures of leisure, a cornerstone of colonial America’s spiritual foundation. Each cigar is named after influential figures of the founding period, so each has a story. The Founders’ Series was Liberty's inaugural cigar collection, featuring 13 cigars for 13 founders. Each cigar is blended to reflect the unique spirit of these historical giants. Box of 13 MSRP: $196.00

With an emphasis on thoughtful design, Lynx Defense is your one-stop shop for all your range-day needs. Founded in 2013 to provide an organized pistol bag, Lynx Defense has since grown into a much larger company committed to providing high-quality gun range accessories. The team has over 150 years of combined sewing experience, and the company's commitment to sourcing and manufacturing its products in the USA guarantees the highest quality. Designed for portability, yet spacious enough for an impressive and organized loadout, the Concord pistol range bag is the solution every shooter at the range has been looking for. MSRP: $369.00

KelTec, established in 1991 with a strong commitment to the Second Amendment and making the world a more secure place, is one of the leading gun manufacturers in the USA and beyond. KelTec proudly employs over 300 American citizens, many of whom are military veterans. KelTec's guns are marked by cutting-edge and innovative designs, made to “strike a nerve” with customers. The semiautomatic SUB2000 is designed for convenience, featuring Glock magazine compatibility and the capability to completely fold in half for easy storage and carry — optics and all. MSRP: $511.00

4. Daniel Defense

Featuring M-LOK attachment technology with the Daniel Defense MFR 15.0 rail, this made-in-the-USA AR-15-style firearm has attachment points in seven positions and an uninterrupted 1913 Picatinny rail on the top, maximizing functionality. It’s also equipped with a DD improved flash suppressor, built around a cold hammer-forged 16-inch barrel to reduce that flash signature.

The American Giant lightweight full zip is as light as a T-shirt but as cozy as a hoodie. This casual hoodie is perfect for a few extra layers of warmth on cool summer evenings or crisp spring and autumn days. And it’s from a company that produces its products in the USA.

White’s Boots, founded by Edward White in 1853 in Connecticut, has been a legacy boot-making company for nearly 175 years. From 1853 to 1972, Edward White’s legacy was passed on to his family, who were always committed to creating boots they could be proud to sell. As a result of the boom of loggers, miners, and mill workers in the Pacific Northwest in the early 20th century, the company moved west to meet the demand. Now based in Spokane, Washington, White’s Boots continues to produce handcrafted, high-quality boots like the Packer. It’s an all-purpose, all-weather stomper, so well worth the investment. It could be the last boot you’ll ever have to buy. MSRP: $725

Founded by a former Green Beret in 2008, GoRuck set out to create high-quality rucksacks inspired by those used in the military. In keeping with the company's special forces roots, GoRuck commits 1% of its annual revenue to supporting communities that protect the American way of life. You can also check out the GoRuck community challenges, which the company has been hosting across the nation since 2010. The new Bullet Ruck x Carryology-Berserker Viking collab showcases the finest craftsmanship and the highest-quality material — all with a lifetime guarantee. MSRP: $795.00

Committed to keeping the legacy of American craftsmanship alive for future generations, Case Knives handcrafts its utility knives with an eye to aesthetics. Responsive to its fan base, including an exclusive Collectors’ Club and sponsorship program to inspire younger generations to love American craftsmanship, Case delivers on its promise of excellence. Headquartered in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case offers a wide range of unique designs among its pocket and kitchen knife collections. The new Crossroads Sod Buster EDC, a fan-favorite design, combines the classic Sod Buster frame with modern enhancements, including a screwed-together build. MSRP: $89.99

Promising timeless style and enduring quality, one company has claimed to be the industry standard in boot-making since 1850. Founded as a premium leather hunting and sporting boots manufacturer, Gokey produces several other leather products, including a variety of shoes, moccasins, and sporting accessories. Handmade in the United States, the boots have been enjoyed by the likes of Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower and the adventurer turned novelist Ernest Hemingway — a testament to the company’s longevity. The Gokey Super Light Upland Boot, available in Wavy Olive and Chocolate Milonga leather, is built to last in the company's Tipton, Missouri, factory. If you’re in the area, they will happily hand-measure your feet to find the perfect fit for your boots. MSRP: $580.00

Saddleback Leather produces heavy-duty, luxury leather goods that “they’ll fight over when you’re dead.” With the confidence of a hundred-year warranty, you’ll never have to worry about anything going awry with these “over-engineered” products. Visit Saddleback Leather’s new showroom in Azle, Texas, coming next year, to get a feel for the passion with which the company creates these premium leather goods. The large classic leather briefcase easily converts to a backpack when you need your hands free and is spacious enough to fit everything you need for a weekend getaway in style. MSRP: $689.00

Boasting a rich, 170-year history, Warwood Tool has supplied American soldiers, firefighters, woodsmen, landscapers, and homeowners since before the Civil War. To this day, it is said that many generations of the same family have worked at the factory, and ownership has only changed hands seven times. The Pulaski axe, developed by “legendary” U.S. Forest Service ranger Ed Pulaski in 1911, is considered to be “nearly synonymous with wildland firefighting.” A combined axe and mattock blade, it is a versatile tool. Hand-forged by American craftsmen from high-quality steel and American hickory in West Virginia, the Pulaski axe is an elite option for all of your outdoor needs. MSRP: $99.00

Everyone knows it: Our phone data is constantly being accessed and sold by data brokers without our consent. But what can be done about it? Luckily, Unplugged, Erik Prince’s company, has a secure solution: UP Phone. Featuring an advanced operating system designed specifically for privacy protection and a physical “kill switch” on the body of the phone, you can rest assured that your data is kept private and secure in an increasingly vulnerable world.