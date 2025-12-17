Glenn Beck warns: Sydney's Hanukkah bloodbath proves the West is sleepwalking into another Holocaust

On December 14, two gunmen — a father and son radicalized by Islamic State ideology — opened fire on a crowded Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, including children and elderly victims, and injuring over 40 others in what authorities declared a targeted anti-Semitic terrorist attack.

While it was certainly the deadliest, this wasn’t the only anti-Semitic violence that happened last weekend. In Amsterdam, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Hanukkah concerts at the Concertgebouw concert hall by throwing smoke bombs, chanting anti-Semitic slogans, and attempting to storm the venue. In Los Angeles, a drive-by attack targeted a Jewish family’s home, which was decorated for Hanukkah. An unidentified person fired shots while yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

Glenn Beck says these targeted attacks on Jewish people reveal an uncomfortable truth most don’t want to admit: Once again, we find ourselves on the same fertile ground that cultivated Hitler’s crusade.

“Jewish people carry history, not as abstraction, but as inheritance,” Glenn says. “And it lives in names that are whispered at dinner tables and photographs rescued from ash in stories that begin with, ‘And we thought it would never happen here.”’

He comments that before WWII, “polite society everywhere” ignorantly believed that lie — that genocide could never happen on their civilized turf. But then it did, ushering in incomprehensible war and death.

Glenn warns that today, we’re making the same mistake. We’re primed for another Holocaust, and we can’t even see it.

But the signs are everywhere.

“Shadows that all of us hoped were buried forever — hatred with organization, ideology, hatred with teeth, violence, justification — they’re no longer whispers,” he says. “They’re shouting it now in our streets. They’re shouting it in the streets of Australia. They’re shouting it in the streets of Germany and England and France and Norway.”

“They’re burning flags. They’re firing guns. They’re chanting not only, ‘Death to the Jew,’ but, ‘Death to the West,’ ‘Death to Canada,’ ‘Death to the U.S.,’ ‘Death to Europe.”’

But the West, brainwashed by progressive dogma that repackages self-sabotage as inclusivity, is “tolerating it.”

For years, Australia’s Jewish community warned authorities that anti-Semitism was “metastasizing into something ideological and organized and deadly,” but they were dismissed and told to “calm down.” They were told that “multicultural harmony would manage itself.”

“But it didn’t, because it doesn’t. Ideology doesn’t dissolve when it’s ignored. It consolidates. It grows,” Glenn says.

And grown it has — all across the West from Europe to America to Australia.

As a result, today, “Jewish schools [are] guarded like fortresses” and “Jewish families [wonder] whether visibility itself is now a liability,” Glenn laments. “And yet all across the West, officials hesitate to name the problem clearly. So let me do it precisely, truthfully.”

“Islamism is a political ideology. It’s not about faith. It is about power. It’s the belief that society has to be governed by religious law — Sharia law — that freedom of conscience is illegitimate, that women are subordinate, that dissent is heresy, and that the world and everybody in it has to submit,” he lays bare.

This isn’t myth or exaggeration either. It’s their doctrine — documented in writing and preached to the masses.

“Any culture built on individual liberty, freedom of speech, equality before the law — it can’t survive alongside an ideology that views all of those principles as sins or as an affront to Allah,” Glenn says.

Western nations ignorantly “assume that everybody ultimately wants to live and to compromise and live side by side. We assume violence is accidental. We assume that it’s a lone wolf. We assume that words like ‘tolerance’ and ‘dialogue’ mean the same thing to everybody. But they don’t,” he continues.

We have to stop treating Islamism as anything other than what it is: a worldview incompatible with Western ideology.

“I ask you to think about what it feels like to be Jewish today because of the Jewish people, but also because you're next,” Glenn warns. “Jewish communities always pay the price first. They always do. And believe me, you are on the list — you, your faith, your freedom, your children are on the list.”

“History shows this with brutal consistency. When a society begins to rot from ideological cowardice, the Jews are always the early warning system. They’re the canary in the coal mine,” he analogizes.

The question is: Will we first wake up and see it? And then will we have the courage to do something about it?

“If we refuse to do that work now, our children are going to have to do it later under far worse conditions,” Glenn says.

“[We’re] running out of time.”

