'Admitted to voting all four ballots': Woman allegedly cops to voter fraud in 2024 election

A former apartment manager in Washington state has reportedly confessed to forging multiple ballots and casting them in the 2024 general election.

The case relates to 52-year-old Esperanza Contreras. Contreras used to live in Pasco, Washington, where she worked as an apartment manager, before moving to Hermiston, Oregon, and registering to vote there.

'Voter fraud undermines the integrity of the electoral process and erodes public confidence in the fairness of elections.'

However, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Washington, a ballot for the 2024 general election was also sent to Contreras' old address in Pasco. That ballot "was also filled out, sent to the Auditor's Office, and counted in the election," the sheriff's office said.

What's more, three other ballots sent to former tenants of the same apartment building where Contreras was manager were also discovered to have what the sheriff's office called "suspicious characteristics." While three of those ballots were eventually counted in the election, one was rejected on account of a "mismatched signature."

"Contreras was interviewed by detectives at which time she admitted to voting all four ballots and forging the signatures," the sheriff's office statement continued.

Contreras was arrested and charged with 12 felonies related to voter fraud and identity theft.

"Voter fraud undermines the integrity of the electoral process and erodes public confidence in the fairness of elections. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office takes violations of election law seriously and remains committed to thoroughly investigating and pursuing election-related violations," the statement added.

According to the Tri-City Herald, Contreras told police she believed she was helping the former tenants.

No 2024 race in Franklin County was decided by four votes, the outlet noted.

Donald Trump won Franklin County, defeating Kamala Harris by more than 7,000 votes. The state of Washington in general, however, voted overwhelmingly for Harris over Trump, 57.6% to 39.3%.

