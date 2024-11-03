Trump supporter assaulted at grocery store for wearing 'Trump 2024' hat: Police

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Trump supporter in a New York grocery store for wearing a "Trump 2024" hat.

According to a statement released by the Village of Bath Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store around 10 a.m. on Friday. Police were responding to an alleged fight at the grocery store.

Police said the suspect punched the Trump supporter in the mouth and head several times, which caused the victim's 'teeth to be broken and mouth bloody.'

The altercation allegedly was an incident of political violence.

A man reportedly assaulted a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The Village of Bath Police Department said 60-year-old Robert Yott "initiated a confrontation" after he became "aggressive over the fact that a stranger was wearing a Trump 2024 hat."

Investigators noted that the two men didn't know each other, and the alleged attack was a "random act of violence."

Yott was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Yott was transported to Steuben County Jail. He is currently being held at the jail without bail.

You can watch a local news report of the alleged assault here.

This is the latest act of political violence against a Trump supporter.

In June, a 27-year-old Massachusetts man was accused of assaulting an 82-year-old Trump supporter holding a sign supporting Trump. The alleged assailant reportedly shoved the elderly man to the ground and kicked him in the ribs and legs.

Aidan Courtright of Fall River, Massachusetts, was charged with committing a civil rights violation with injury, assault and battery on a person over 60 years old, vandalizing property, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

In April, a 36-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly attacked a 64-year-old Trump supporter from New Jersey. The alleged assailant reportedly attacked the man with a sledgehammer at a tire store in New Jersey. The alleged victim's injuries to his head were apparently so severe that he had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Michael Gonzales, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder.

