Supporters of illegal alien truck driver accused of killing 3 demand light sentence: 'Shame on your white injustice'

Approximately 3 million people have signed a petition in support of Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien truck driver accused of killing three Americans on a Florida highway.

Last week, the nation was rocked when video appeared to show Singh attempting a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike while driving an 18-wheeler, pulling the rig across two lanes of traffic and killing three passengers in a minivan that crashed into his truck.

Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter, jail records show. He also has been placed on an immigration hold.

Now, a Change.org petition has popped up in support of the illegal alien driver, which contains bizarre requests and even more strange messages of support.

'I know it was an accident. He made a terrible mistake, not a deliberate choice to harm anyone.'

The India Times reported that Singh failed an English proficiency test, answering just two of 12 questions correctly while also being unable to identify more than one of four road signs.

The petition, however, claims that Singh should get lenient sentencing because he has no prior "criminal intent or history," despite being an illegal immigrant. The petition does not mention his failures in the post-crash testing.

Instead, the petition suggests a "proportionate and reasonable sentence" or "alternative sentencing measures," such as "restorative justice, counseling, or community service."

The comments in support of Singh are also garnering attention, as many appear to be pre-prepared and identical.

The petition highlights three featured comments on the page, chosen by creator Manisha Kaushal. Two of those comments are exactly the same, word for word (archived here).

The page also includes video testimonies from supporters, many of which are also identical, as pointed out by an X user. Account XJosh showcased four different supporters reciting the following:

I am in support of Harjinder Singh. I know it was an accident. He made a terrible mistake, not a deliberate choice to harm anyone. He was working hard to support his family like so many of us. One wrong decision changed everything. A 45-year prison sentence is not justice.

Other comments, such as "shame on your white injustice" and "please save our brother," revealed that some supporters harbor racist sentiments.

Blaze News reached out to the petition's creator and asked for clarification on the possible "alternative sentencing measures," as well as Singh's immigration status and his failure to properly communicate in English. No reply was provided.

ICE officers and Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins escort Harjinder Singh toward a waiting plane for Singh's extradition to Florida. Dean J. Condoleo/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As previously reported by Blaze News, the Department of Transportation says 1,500 illiterate drivers have been taken off the road since June.

Department of Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin has also noted that Singh's work authorization was rejected in 2020 under President Trump but granted under President Biden in 2021.

Singh was granted a commercial driver's license in both California and Washington.

